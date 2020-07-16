While we’ve learned more and more about late actor Naya Rivera’s devotion to her son, Josey, in recent days, on Wednesday we got a reminder of another love she had — for her friend and Glee co-star Heather Morris. In a tribute to Rivera, Morris shared photos of her two sons playing with Josey. The sight was enough to fill Gleeks (haven’t used that word in a while!) with the bittersweet hope that Brittana is still going strong.

“We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything, and they remind me of you and I.”

For Glee‘s six seasons Rivera and Morris played Santana and Brittany cheerleaders and best friends who fell in love with each other and eventually got married. Off-screen, Morris shared that their friendship, while not romantic, was just as strong.

“We started out as the closest friends, and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase,” Morris wrote. “However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding.”

In an interview with Self, Rivera said that Morris had become one of her mom friends, too. Morris’ two sons with husband Taylor Hubbell, Eli and Owen were born in 2014 and 2016. Josey, whose dad is Rivera‘s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was born in 2015. That’s just about perfect timing to form a gang of lifelong friends.

“We all went through the process together, and having that support system is very important,” Rivera told the magazine.

On Instagram, Morris gave some cute details about how their friendship had been working during quarantine.

“The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take,” she said. “I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them every day and think of you.”

While we’re eager for paparazzi to stop harassing 4-year-old Josey and his father during this difficult time, we have one selfish hope too: That maybe once in a while, in the not so distant future, Morris will share some other photos showing us that Brittana’s kids remain the best of friends.

