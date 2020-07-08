Kids Uggs Are on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School

Buying Ugg boots in the middle of summer might sound a little odd, but what makes sense anyways right now? But if they’re on mega sale, it’s never too early to start back-to-school shopping. It just so happens that DSW’s latest kids shoe sale has a handful of comfy kids Ugg styles on sale, plus other boots you can snag if boots-with-the-fur isn’t their thing. To make things sweeter, you can get an additional 25 percent off sale styles through July 12, so why are you not shopping yet? If you’re waiting for your state’s tax-free holiday weekend to shop for back-to-school, this is one item that you should make an exception for, since most of these are under $50 after the discount.

Whether your little one is heading back to the IRL classroom, continuing remote learning, or the decision hasn’t been made up yet, these cult-favorite Ugg boots are the perfect transitional shoe for wherever their classroom is this year. Beat the shopping rush while getting a steal on these must-have picks from the sale below. And if you aren’t ready to dive right into fall shopping just yet, you can still find plenty of sandals on sale (we even spotted Birkenstock lookalikes) to get them through the rest of summer.

Koolaburra by UGG Andrah Short Boot

Faux-fur lining, ribbon detailing, and suede materials will make these a cooler-weather staple in their wardrobe. And they’re under $50.

UGG Patchwork Classic Boot

The classic UGG style perfect for keeping little toes toasty gets a kid-approved twist.

Carter’s Asaka Bootie

If they’re heading to a classroom this year, these glam booties will be their go-to shoe when they can’t figure out what to wear.

Tahari Fez Boot

These star-studded booties will help your fashionista start the school year on the right foot.

Buy: Tahari Fez Boot $29.98 buy it

UGG Sparrow II Boot

This neutral boot is a must for staying warm inside the house or out and about when the temps drop.

If you want to shop for warm-weather shoes and sandals, check out these adorable kids summer staples here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.