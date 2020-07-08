Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, welcomed their first daughter back on May 17 — with none other than his country’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, announcing the news via Twitter (just so you know it was kind of a big deal). But it wasn’t until this week, on Bennett’s birthday, that we learned what an epic name the couple gave their daughter, thanks to some deadly cute photos of mother and baby they both posted.

It’s Olympia Lightning Bolt! For you cave-dwellers, that’s a nod to her dad’s amazing Olympic career. Bolt won eight gold medals over the course of the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics, before retiring at age 30. He holds the world records in the 100m and 200m, well earning the nickname Lightning Bolt.

We also wonder if naming their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt might be a hope for the little girl’s future, the way so many of us name our children. Should she decide to take up running, she’s also got another Jamaican sprinting legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, to look up to. Or she could become a marketing exec like her mom, which is totally fine too.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” Bolt wrote on Instagram. “I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday.”

Bennett, who is actually 30, also posted more of the stunning photo shoot with her daughter, whom she called, “My gift.”

😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2020

Of course, baby Bolt’s name might remind you of another possible second-generation Olympic medalist, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Her mama, Serena Williams, didn’t miss the chance to give her blessing to the Bolt family, responding to him on Twitter with heart-eye emojis.

