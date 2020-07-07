If you’re still up in the air about where or if you should send your kids to summer camp, might we make a really good suggestion? Walmart is hosting its own digital camp – and get this — it’s free. And, guess who will be the head counselor? We’ll give you a hint: he was on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and shares adorable twins with husband Gideon Burtka. Yep, Neil Patrick Harris is hosting “Camp By Walmart,” and will bring on celebrity guests to teach kids various activities. Can I get a woohoo?!

“It’s a huge undertaking, with 100 interactive episodes that lead to 150 activities families can do at home,” Ben Kaufman, the former BuzzFeed chief commerce officer who came up with the idea for Camp, told Forbes. “Neil Patrick Harris is our head counselor, who greets you. Idena Menzel teaches singing, LeBron James does sports and mental wellness, and we have Drew Barrymore doing a makeup challenge, blindfolded,” he added.

Starting on July 8th, you can access different activities through the Walmart app. Make sure to keep checking back in daily because new content will be uploaded every day! By the end of the summer, your kids can enjoy 200 activities with the coolest counselors in town — some of whom have won Emmys or travel around the world to play music and basketball.

According to Kaufman’s statement for Forbes, relevant Walmart merchandise will pop up directly next to the video content. So, if Drew Barrymore teaches you how to do a smokey eye, you may want to press add to cart to try her products at home! Oh, and while you’re at it, you may want to check out Walmart’s parking lot turned drive-through movie theaters. Walmart has your summer covered!

