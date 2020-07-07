The world lost a great performer and an even greater dad this week, when Broadway actor Nick Cordero passed away after his months-long battle with COVID-19 complications — and a 90-day hospitalization. Cordero leaves behind his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old baby, Elvis. But he also leaves behind one hell of a village that has rallied to care for those two in the most amazing way.

On Monday, Kloots posted a heartwarming/heartbreaking video montage created by her sister, Anna Kloots, titled “The Silver Linings.” It shows Anna, Amanda, and their brother Todd — plus other family members — coming together to care for baby Elvis during Cordero’s long hospitalization. The 10-minute video shows the siblings feeding Elvis, making him laugh, passing out in exhaustion in various places around the house, and just generally doing the whole parenting shebang as a posse of three.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots wrote on her Instagram on Sunday. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

When she shared the video the following day, Kloots wrote that Anna had perfectly captured “these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the care, support, and most of all love. They did this all for Nick, Elvis and I — selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears.”

And if there’s one thing this sibling trio seems to be pretty fantastic at — aside from killing it at impromptu co-parenting and generally proving the “it takes a village” mantra to be spot-on — it’s smiling through the tears.

Little Elvis may not have a dad right now, but she has a family, and that’s what counts.

Image: Courtesy of Amanda Kloots/Instagram.

