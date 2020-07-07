ParentingParenting News

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Phone in the Bathroom to ‘Be Present’ With Kids Instead

Bonnie Azoulay by

Like most moms, Kourtney Kardashian knows a thing or two about trying to be there for her kids when all she secretly wants to do is kick back and scroll through Instagram. In Vogue Arabia’s July/August issue, the mother of three gets candid about how important it is to spend time with your kids without interferences. After all, in a world full of distractions, being fully present is not so easily attainable.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting,” she says about spending time with her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Still, Kardashian is not a stranger to social media, and the toll its toxicity can take on one’s family time.

View this post on Instagram

picnic in the pickup

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

“I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats,” she tells Vogue Arabia. “We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.” We don’t know exactly what the oldest Kardashian sister’s normal day-to-day looks like, but if we had to guess, it’d look something like this: Meetings, phone calls, filming for KUWTK (well, before she left it at least), and co-parenting with ex-partner Scott Disick. So, a day without plans seems like the best way to give yourself and your kids non-structured activities and free rein.

Kardashian told the publication she even has a “technology-free zone” in the kids’ playhouse — which must be the greatest escape for the children of a mega-celebrity mom. Plus, she limits screen time for both her and her kids before bedtime. 

“I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime,” she told Health for their Green Issue this past March. “My kids don’t have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house — iPads and computers — have the Night Shift on 24 hours a day,” she added.

Seeing how much of Gen Z is literally addicted to their phones, it’s wise of Kardashian to curb her kids’ screen time. She’s even deleted Mason’s TikTok; more power to her!

Here are 25 cool toys guaranteed to keep kids off their screens until school starts.

Cool Toys

Comments

New in Parenting

View article
Truro, Canada - June 04, 2019:

Camp Walmart is Here, It’s Hosted by Celebs, & Your Kids Can Attend For Free

Camp Walmart is Here, It’s Hosted by Celebs, & Your Kids Can Attend For Free

View article
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend

We’re Sobbing at Amanda Kloots’ Video of Her Siblings Rallying to Care for Her & Nick Cordero’s Baby

We’re Sobbing at Amanda Kloots’ Video of Her Siblings Rallying to Care for Her & Nick Cordero’s Baby

View article
Family night activity smores camping

At-Home Family Night Activities You Haven’t Thought of Yet

At-Home Family Night Activities You Haven’t Thought of Yet

View article
mixed race family

Should This White Woman ‘Protect’ Her Half-Egyptian Children With Her Last Name?

Should This White Woman ‘Protect’ Her Half-Egyptian Children With Her Last Name?

View article
Hudson Valley travel

The Mom’s Guide to the Hudson Valley

The Mom’s Guide to the Hudson Valley

View article
The Best Bug Catchers on Amazon

Encourage Your Little Explorer with These Bug Catchers

Encourage Your Little Explorer with These Bug Catchers

ad