Like most moms, Kourtney Kardashian knows a thing or two about trying to be there for her kids when all she secretly wants to do is kick back and scroll through Instagram. In Vogue Arabia’s July/August issue, the mother of three gets candid about how important it is to spend time with your kids without interferences. After all, in a world full of distractions, being fully present is not so easily attainable.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting,” she says about spending time with her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Still, Kardashian is not a stranger to social media, and the toll its toxicity can take on one’s family time.

“I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats,” she tells Vogue Arabia. “We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.” We don’t know exactly what the oldest Kardashian sister’s normal day-to-day looks like, but if we had to guess, it’d look something like this: Meetings, phone calls, filming for KUWTK (well, before she left it at least), and co-parenting with ex-partner Scott Disick. So, a day without plans seems like the best way to give yourself and your kids non-structured activities and free rein.

Kardashian told the publication she even has a “technology-free zone” in the kids’ playhouse — which must be the greatest escape for the children of a mega-celebrity mom. Plus, she limits screen time for both her and her kids before bedtime.

“I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime,” she told Health for their Green Issue this past March. “My kids don’t have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house — iPads and computers — have the Night Shift on 24 hours a day,” she added.

Seeing how much of Gen Z is literally addicted to their phones, it’s wise of Kardashian to curb her kids’ screen time. She’s even deleted Mason’s TikTok; more power to her!

