Brie & Nikki Bella Just Did a Totally Naked Twin Pregnancy Photoshoot Together

Naked Bella twin pregnancy pics are nothing new to the internet at this point; Nikki Bella has been sharing nude or nearly-nude pregnant selfies since March at least. And Brie Bella hopped on the bandwagon soon after, sharing a barely-clad baby bump in May. But this week the former wrestlers and current Total Bellas stars have one-upped themselves: The twins got together for a completely naked sister shoot and are sharing the stunning pics on their Instagrams this week.

“This pregnancy has been a special one,” Brie wrote on Monday, July 6, captioning a black-and-white nude photo of the pregnant twins standing back-to-back. “To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become…from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one.”

Brie is currently 37 weeks and hitting the home stretch; her sister Nikki is a week behind at 36. Nikki shared the same photo with a different caption:

“Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks.”

Nikki’s 100% right about this year being the toughest (read: pandemic) but also one of the most inspiring (read: Black Lives Matter is the biggest Civil Rights movement in history). The twins are welcoming these babies into a world that’s beyond messy — but beyond hopeful, too.

And hey, looking at gorgeous celebs baring their naked pregancy bumps is certainly one way to de-stress, right?

