Maybe this is still confusing to some people: Women’s bodies are their own. Even if they’re pregnant. Even if they’re models. Even if, like Gigi Hadid, they are pregnant models. Just because the public regularly sees evidence that they have bodies and are women, does not mean the public has any right to demand to see more to of them.

Those words sound obvious to most people, stated like that. But then we go and read tabloids and gossip sites speculating on a celeb’s supposed pregnancy. Or we see countless paparazzi photos of Sophie Turner’s bump — even though she hasn’t been talking about her pregnancy in public. Those writers and photographers clearly don’t think pregnant women deserve privacy. We were caught off guard when British Vogue, of all places, seemed to imply that it’s odd we haven’t seen more of Hadid’s pregnant body. The sentiment, expressed on the magazine’s Twitter feed on Saturday, was one Hadid isn’t going to stand for anymore.

“@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy,” read the tweet, linking to a story about Hadid’s response to an Instagram Story comment from a pregnant fan about why her belly isn’t showing yet. Hadid simply explained that she was in a baggy jumpsuit that made “an optical illusion” from the front. (To be fair, the article itself does not mention the word “disguise” — or at least it doesn’t anymore — so this may have been just a social media blunder.)

Disguise ….? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

“Disguise ….? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” Hadid replied to the magazine on Twitter. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

And to clarify what she’s feeling like right now, she added, “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Everyone feels differently about their bodies during pregnancy. Some of us want to show off every minute of its miraculous change, à la Brie and Nikki Bella. Some of us would rather not. We’re talking here about what’s going on inside a person’s uterus, the very organ so many people recoil at hearing mention of when we want to discuss, say, periods.

Expecting parents have so much important stuff to think about: preparing for a new baby, wondering how the rest of their lives will change, taking care of the baby’s and their own health. How the public thinks about the size and shape of their belly does not need to be on that list. But every person who has walked in this world carrying a fetus inside them has had that concern thrust upon them, by strangers on the street if not by major fashion publications.

The only mention Hadid has willingly made of her body’s changes was in her Instagram Live makeup tutorial with makeup artist Erin Parsons in May.

“I’ve had cheeks since I was born — especially fashion month, when I was already a few months preggo,” she said.

Other than that, she hasn’t even revealed when she is due with her and Zayn Malik’s child. Which, maybe possibly indicates that we should stop bugging her about it or posting speculations about the state of her womb anymore.

