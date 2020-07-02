In case teens are hanging out with their friends without wearing masks or social distancing wasn’t harmful enough, apparently now students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, are throwing coronavirus parties — according to Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry. McKinstry spoke with ABC News about this recent reckless behavior, and noted that to make matters worse, the kids even turned it into a game: If you’re the first student to get infected, you win a cash prize.

McKinstry says that the organizers of these parties are purposely inviting students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. “They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense,” McKinstry told ABC News. “They’re intentionally doing it.”

Masks will be required in public in Tuscaloosa, effective July 6 https://t.co/ChIZelIRBy — Sonya McKinstry (@MckinstrySonya) July 1, 2020

We know what you may be thinking: is this just a bizarre rumor? Apparently not.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith also confirmed the behavior to the City Council on Tuesday, per local NBC affiliate WVTM 13. “We did some research. Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” Smith said.

Wow, and just when we were starting to have some serious hope for Gen Z.

Teens, we know that the coronavirus has affected more of the elderly than it has your age group, but keeping yourself safe means you’re helping to slow the spread of a potentially deadly virus — one that could be so harmful to your immunocompromised neighbor or your older grandparent, even if you’re not worried about it killing you. Plus, in Alabama, cases of coronavirus are already on the rise, according to the Alabama State Department of Public Health.

