The ever-modern Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, may be about to break from a major royal tradition — sending the next generation of lil’ royals to boarding school. Namely, they’re currently considering whether (given various factors, including the global pandemic) it will be wise to skip the boarding school thing for their son Prince George, who is about to turn 7 in July.

Traditionally, royal kids head off to boarding school at age 8, OK! reports. As for William and Harry, they both boarded full-time at the Ludgrove School in Berkshire, England. But it’s still very much up in the air whether George will follow in their footsteps.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who spoke with OK! recently, “William loved it at Ludgrove, as did his brother Harry. They both boarded full-time but Diana would visit at weekends. It’s a super friendly school so it could be a good choice for George. He might then follow his father to Eton College for his secondary education. I doubt the royals will have to go on any waiting lists, so they won’t need to rush their decision.”

But boarding school, and spending so much time away from parents/siblings, can be hard on kids and caretakers alike — even without the added consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic that is closing schools worldwide. Thankfully, it sounds like Will and Kate are not taking the decision lightly.

“Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully,” Seward told OK! “I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home. Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health. I think William and Kate’s view will be, if the children are happy in their school, why change things?”

We think so too. After all, those sneaky royal parents did keep the kids homeschooling all the way through spring “break.” Because hey, if George and Charlotte and Louis were happy doing school every day, why take a holiday?

