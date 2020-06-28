ParentingParenting News

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ 12-Year-Old Daughter Slams Trolls for Judging Her Gender-Fluid Style

Stephen “tWitch” Boss & Allison Holker’s 12-year-old daughter Weslie is wise beyond her years. The tween took to TikTok in response to a comment that she ‘dresses like a boy.’ Although knowing there was no need to justify her style, Weslie used the opportunity to stand up for herself.

“Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,” she said as she spoke to fans in her message.

Always stand up for who you are.

She went on to explain how personal style is not inherently tied to gender identity. “This is my style. I wear comfy clothes and darker colors and just because I dress like that doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy and it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined by certain things because of their gender,” she said confidently. “It doesn’t mean anything and just because you can’t open your eyes doesn’t mean I’m about to change.”

And proud mom Allison Holker reposted the video on her Instagram showing unwavering support for her daughter’s positive message.

“Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote. “We need to stop trying to tear each other down … instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you @weslierboss,” she said in the caption of the post, adding the hashtags”#sayitlouderfortheonesintheback #genz #thisis12.”

Holker and husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, know the importance of speaking the truth and leading by example. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the couple participated in the ‘Check Your Privilege’ challenge on TikTok to prove the universal bias without saying a word.

