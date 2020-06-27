Jamie Otis is a second-time mama — the Married at First Sight star is mom to daughter Henley Grace, almost 3, and welcomed son Hendrix in May — but that doesn’t mean she knows everything, and she’s the first to admit it. For starters, she and husband Doug Hehner initially named their newborn Hayes, before deciding that moniker just wasn’t right and changing their baby’s name. But Otis is also opening up about other parenting lessons she’s learning the second time around, from the big-picture realization that being a stay-at-home-mom isn’t the right choice for her family, to the smaller (but still important!) realization that you can get a free breast pump through insurance.
But really? That’s not what we love most about this totally honest post.
Who says moms *have* to stay home with the babies? 🙅 I wanted to be a stay at home mom but it wasn’t financially feasible for us – and quarantine made me realize being a SAHM is probably harder than working. I actually like this BOSS BABE role while being a mama, it makes me feel badazz! 💪 Like I can do ANYTHING while changing diapers and leaking milk. 🤣 When people ask “but who babysits the kids while you work?” I kindly respond with, “their dad.” Except he’s not babysitting, he’s just taking care of his kids. No one says a mom’s “babysitting” the kids while dad’s at work. It’s not just a woman’s job to watch the kids! 💗 Obvs, if you’re exclusively nursing your baby, it does make it tough for dads since their nipples are “useless” – Doug’s words, not mine 😂 So thank God for breast pumps! Did you know you can get a breast pump FREE through insurance? Yeah, I had no idea either!🤯 I got my pump free through @aeroflow_breastpumps. This @lansinohusa new Smartpump 2.0 is covered by insurance! Aeroflow makes the process easy & practically foolproof so that you can get a pump you want at little to no cost through your insurance. Just fill out their simple form with your basic health insurance info. Then, no joke, they will do all the rest for you! They tell you everything you’re eligible to receive (including pregnancy and postpartum support garments!), file your insurance claim, and get all the paperwork from your doc.👏 So yeah, if you have insurance I’m sure you’ll qualify for a free breast pump too! They’ll let ya know which ones you can choose from. If you’re not sure what pump you want, I definitely recommend this one. It’s ultra-quiet, lightweight, portable, has a carrying handle, and is overall ahh-mazing! Plus, it’s fully covered under most insurance plans!👍🏼 I’m sure I’m not the only one, but sometimes my nipples get sore from pumping/feeding Hendrix, so the 8 diff levels of suction & its ability to mimic his natural feeding pattern is everything 🙌 Sync it with their 2.0 baby app and it even remembers your last pump setting. Yaaasss!!! We can work and be great mommy’s – don’t let anyone tell ya differently!💪🏼
We love the honesty of a mama who admits that she wanted to be a SAHM but that it wasn’t financially feasible for her family. (So. Relatable.) We love the honestly of a mama who realizes that being a SAHM is hella hard — and isn’t afraid to tell the world that, hey, she actually really likes being a working mom! And we love love love her clapback to the passive-aggressive “who babysits while you’re working?” question with the response that her husband does — but um, he’s not babysitting.
“When people ask ‘but who babysits the kids while you work?’ I kindly respond with, ‘their dad.’ Except he’s not babysitting, he’s just taking care of his kids. No one says a mom’s ‘babysitting’ the kids while dad’s at work. It’s not just a woman’s job to watch the kids! 💗”
Amen, mama.
