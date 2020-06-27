Jamie Otis is a second-time mama — the Married at First Sight star is mom to daughter Henley Grace, almost 3, and welcomed son Hendrix in May — but that doesn’t mean she knows everything, and she’s the first to admit it. For starters, she and husband Doug Hehner initially named their newborn Hayes, before deciding that moniker just wasn’t right and changing their baby’s name. But Otis is also opening up about other parenting lessons she’s learning the second time around, from the big-picture realization that being a stay-at-home-mom isn’t the right choice for her family, to the smaller (but still important!) realization that you can get a free breast pump through insurance.

But really? That’s not what we love most about this totally honest post.

We love the honesty of a mama who admits that she wanted to be a SAHM but that it wasn’t financially feasible for her family. (So. Relatable.) We love the honestly of a mama who realizes that being a SAHM is hella hard — and isn’t afraid to tell the world that, hey, she actually really likes being a working mom! And we love love love her clapback to the passive-aggressive “who babysits while you’re working?” question with the response that her husband does — but um, he’s not babysitting.

“When people ask ‘but who babysits the kids while you work?’ I kindly respond with, ‘their dad.’ Except he’s not babysitting, he’s just taking care of his kids. No one says a mom’s ‘babysitting’ the kids while dad’s at work. It’s not⁣ just a woman’s job to watch the kids! 💗⁣”

Amen, mama.

