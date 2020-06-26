Back in the early heyday of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who thought that one day we would be turning to Khloé Kardashian for potty-training advice? Well, that day has come. True Thompson’s mama took to Instagram Live on Thursday to discuss her methods, and they actually seem pretty sound.

With the extra motivation of a Pampers sponsorship, Kardashian spoke about how quarantine has given her a lot of extra time to focus on the parenting hurdle of teaching her daughter how to use the potty. Since True just turned 2 in April, the timing is just about right — though, we always want to note that all children reach this milestone at different times, so don’t force it if your kid is not interested.

“I have a ton of nieces and nephews, so you would think I would be more used to the potty-training process, but it’s different when it’s your own [kid],” Kardashian said in the video, according to Us Weekly. “The hardest part for me — I would think — is you’re not a mind reader. So just constantly having that routine. … I think potty training is all about consistency for me in this household, but I’m a very consistent type of girl.”

Here is what we can gather that her method is: Step 1, put True in the Pampers Easy-Ups training underwear — which feature her favorite character, Poppy from Trolls. That gives her a chance to practice pulling underwear down to use the toilet. Step 2, take her to the potty A LOT, and reward her for using it.

“We have an [hourly] routine — so every hour, I just put her on the potty, and we make it exciting, and she looks forward to it,” Kardashian said.

This is interesting to learn. A more commonly advised interval for bathroom breaks is every two hours, unless you are doing one of the more intense three-day potty-training sessions where your child doesn’t wear underwear or pants for the whole day and you watch them like a hawk. But hey, if quarantine has left Kardashian with this much time, and True doesn’t show signs of resenting it, whatever works for them is great.

She also keeps True into this process with special “incentives.”

“I don’t believe in bribing, but there’s a difference between bribing and rewards. True gets rewards,” she said. Those rewards are Poppy stickers on a chart and/or getting to watch a clip from Trolls.

“Whatever your incentive is, that has to be only for potty time,” Kardashian explained. “It can’t be throughout the day, or else that’s going to confuse them. You have to give them a reason to want to go on the potty.”

This is not a perfectly executed and easy plan, she admitted. So if you’re reading this, don’t be disappointed if it doesn’t work.

“I think there’s a learning curve for both of us — for me, for her — what works individually for your child,” she said. “Every person learns differently. … Accidents are accidents.”

