Country singer and Instagram uber-mom Jessie James Decker had a bit of a scare with her youngest son earlier this week, and we’re so grateful to learn about it after he’s come out of the ordeal just fine. But we’re also grateful to learn about what landed 2-year-old Forrest in the emergency room, because it really could happen to anyone.

“Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph [infection] which turned into a boil!” Decker wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever, and we had to take him to the emergency room late night.”

As scary as taking a toddler to the emergency room is, it must have been even scarier doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic, when only one parent was allowed to accompany the little boy. Decker went to the hospital, while we assume husband Eric stayed home with their older children, Vivianne and Eric.

“They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out,” she said (and sorry, if you’re eating while reading this). “He handled it like a champ, but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing.”

Though she called it a freak thing, several people responded to her post saying the same thing has happened to them or their kids. Some mentioned it happening after getting bitten by a recluse spider, but in fact, staph infections can happen after any kind of bug bite, scratch, bounce house injury (!), or rash. That’s because we all have staph bacteria already on our skins. A cut or bite can allow the bacteria to grow in the deeper layers of skin however, and when it infects a hair follicle or oil gland, it can cause a boil to grow. The best way to prevent this from happening is to clean and cover wounded skin — though that’s not always possible with a toddler’s butt, we know!

According to the KidsHealth.org, you can usually treat boils at home by applying hot compresses, cleaning the area, and giving ibuprofen or acetaminophen to reduce the swelling and pain. But if your child develops a fever and/or the infection seems to be spreading from one family member to another, it’s time to call the doctor. If you wait too long, the bacteria can spread to the bloodstream and turn deadly.

After getting antibiotics, little Forrest is on the mend. He certainly seems to be enjoying that popsicle, too.

