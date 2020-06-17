During the current health crisis, our frontline workers need all the recognition and praise right now to show them that their effort isn’t going unnoticed. So, American Girl Doll is honoring them with a brand new #ThankYouHeroes scrubs outfit (complete with a face mask), donation program, and contest to honor all types of frontline workers.

The scrubs retail for $24 and are available for pre-order now — they’ll start shipping in August. The set includes a splatter-print top, pink bottoms, comfy shoes, and a cloth face mask, which will show your child how important it is to wear to keep other people safe. With each outfit sold, the Mattel brand will donate one doll craft activity book (totaling up to $135,000) to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to children who have lost their parent in the line of duty and first-responder families facing financial hardships.

While you wait to receive your precious new keepsake, you can nominate a local frontline worker — from delivery drivers to a city employee — for their “Heroes With Heart” contest. You’ll just need to submit a photo and explain how this person is helping the community right now. Five winners will be chosen, and they’ll receive a special doll made to look just like them, along with $200 for the nominator to use at the American Girl store. The contest runs through June 26, and you can enter your submission here. To top things off, you and your child can also learn how to make a cute face mask for their doll on the site too.

We are so here for this much-needed addition to the American Girl Doll portfolio. After all, children are shaped by the toys they play with, and dolls have a particularly strong influence in what kids think they can or can’t do when they grow up. From the color of the doll’s skin to what kind of profession they have, they hold power.

