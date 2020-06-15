No, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Not Back Together — It’s Called Co-Parenting

Plenty of us parents who share a child with an ex are rolling our eyes at the recent rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. Why? Because those rumors are entirely based on the fact that the co-parents were seen at a Los Angeles restaurant together. Yep, that’s it. Were they making out? No. Holding hands? Negative. Were they (gasp) having a conversation?! PROBABLY.

Hate to break it to ye tabloid fans, but co-parents being seen in the same room having a conversation is pretty much always just that: co-parenting. Who knows what Jenner and Scott met up to discuss. But, frankly, whether it was their parenting schedule, plans for Stormi’s education, or potty training, it’s all fair game and honestly none of our business. There are countless topics co-parents need to discuss as they raise their child or children — and yes, that goes for parents who have split, too.

Plus, one of those ever-elusive Sources (a friend? a nanny? Kim Kardashian? We may never know) spoke to People this week to set the record straight: Jenner and Scott are not back together. Nor do they hate each other. Hooray! Simple as that.

“Kylie and Travis get along,” the source told the publication. “They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi. Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship.”