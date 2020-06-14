Denise Richards Spills Her Essentials for Raising Teen Girls (Hint: Beef Jerky & Juicy Couture)

Denise Richards has not been a quarantine layabout, folks. In fact, she may have been…even more productive in 2020 than usual? Or maybe she just really always gets this much stuff done; it’s hard to tell, because neither her breezy demeanor nor her perfectly-tousled updos scream “overachiever.”

And yet, Richards has been plenty busy lately. In the past month, she’s celebrated her daughter Lola’s 8th grade graduation and 15th birthday, as well as her daughter Eloise’s ninth birthday (Richards’ eldest daughter, Sami, turned 16 back in March). And work-wise, despite being largely trapped at home in Malibu with her husband and three daughters for a few months, Richards has been creating her new skincare line CBMe Beauty, working on her Quantum Reach Foundation to help kids and animals, and of course starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well as The Bold and the Beautiful. Oh, and in her free (read: insomniac) time, she’s watching Martha Stewart artichoke-cutting videos at 3 a.m. I mean, aren’t we all?

We caught up with Richards to find out her favorite things for keeping the whole mom-model-actor-author-entrepreneur-philanthropist thing afloat. And as it turns out, she gets by with a little help from her kids, comedy, lip gloss, and an undying appreciation for Juicy Couture.

The podcast I’m listening to right now

“My husband and I love comedians, we’re huge fans of Sebastian Maniscalco. If we do listen to a podcast it’s his.”

The books my kids are obsessed with

“Well, our older girls are only obsessed with a ‘book’ called Tik Tok. The girls love making videos and including our dogs and their little sister Eloise and sometimes us parents.”

The books I’m currently reading myself

“I love to read books, especially on long flights. Recently I was filming in Spain and read All The Light We Cannot See. But with everything going on right now, with the coronavirus, I’ve been reading a lot of recipes online. With three kids and a husband — everyone in the house has different dietary preferences and restrictions.”

The snacks I always have on hand for the kids

“I don’t buy this all the time, but beef jerky is a huge request from two daughters. I try and find the healthiest option, but sometimes you just have to buy the stuff I grew up with (I grew up in the Midwest).”

The beauty product I always keep in my bag

“Lip gloss. If I had to pick one thing, it would always be lip gloss. Not sure why, just something I love.”

The app that makes my life as a parent easier

“My youngest daughter, Eloise, has a chromosome disorder, and after a few years of speech therapy, we have recently started doing sign language. There are a few user-friendly apps that have been very helpful.”

My favorite parenting-related accounts to follow on Instagram

“I would consider this more family-related; I follow Joanna Gaines. I love seeing everything related to cooking, gardening, family, her farm, and of course her beautiful decor.”

The toys that keep my kids occupied for hours

“With three kids, it’s different for each girl. One loves art, drawing and painting. One loves to bake. I’m a night owl, and I’ll smell brownies baking at 3 a.m. — her and her best friend sleeping over. My youngest daughter is obsessed with Barbies.”

The TV shows I actually enjoy watching with my kids

“America’s Got Talent and American Idol have been shows for quite a few years that we all enjoy watching together.”

The kid-friendly music I don’t hate playing around the house

“My girls have definitely introduced me to artists and songs. They’re big fans of Billie Eilish and I love her music as well.”

My kids’ favorite teen/tween skincare products

“I always encourage my girls to use products that are very simple and not harsh. At this age they don’t need anything other than soap, a light moisturizer if any, and sunscreen. I’m launching my own skincare line CB Me, and there is a product in my line that they both love. It’s facial cream oil, and it’s very moisturizing and gentle. I had my daughters test all my products, since all of us have different skin, and they love this the most.”

The fashion my kids love to wear

“My oldest daughter loves thrift shops, she recently bought something vintage, a purse and it was the brand Juicy. It brought back so many memories. It’s surreal that I have a daughter that now likes a lot of stuff I used to love and wear. I told her I had about 50 Juicy velour suits in the ’90s!”

How I keep my mom wardrobe on point

“I love comfy cozy clothes, especially when I go to set early. Right now, I’m living in Aviator Nation sweats. Actually the whole family loves and wears them. They can be a bit pricey, but so worth it. Softest fabric and they wash up nice.”

