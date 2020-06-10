Eniko Parrish Hart Shares Sexy Pregnant Belly Pics & How is She Not Even Sweating?

During the hot, sweaty, buy-a-fan-for-every-room summer months, pregnant people may well be the ones who need a good AC unit the most. Then again, there are always those pregnant folks who just look chill and unfussed all the time, regardless of the season or the swelter weather. Ciara is certainly one. Nikki and Brie Bella, for sure. And the latest addition to the definitely-not-hot-and-bothered Mom Team is Eniko Parrish Hart, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Kevin Hart, barely seems to be feeling the heat; she appears to be cool as a cucumber and gorgeous as all get-out in pregnancy photos she shared this week on Instagram.

She captioned her Instagram Story with the word “Bumpin” as she lounged in a hammock and gave her belly some time to breathe in a bunched-up tank top.

This candid photo of Parrish Hart looks like she’s been relaxing all day, but it was actually taken moments after she was running after her 2.5-year-old son, Kenzo Kash, whom she filmed having a bubble party. Well, it was less of a party and more of a bubble-blowing bonding moment.

“’Chillin’. This boy is rough on the knees,” Hart captioned another photo of herself lying in the hammock with a crying-laughing emoji.

With a toddler to run after and a baby on the way, Parrish Hart certainly has her hands full. But from the look of her laid-back pregnancy photo opps, it’s clear she’s taking it all in stride and maybe even carving out some time for herself, too. Can she teach us how to do that, please?

