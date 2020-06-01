Sometimes, voting with your wallet is just as important as voting for your government. It’s certainly one way to know you’re making an impact, if the places you choose to give your money share your values and need your business. If you decide to support Black-owned businesses, you’re also helping shift the economy toward more equal footing. The bonus is, you also get something out of this transaction, especially when you buy the baby gear, kids’ clothing, books, and toys we’re highlighting here.
Whether you’re in the market for baby blankets and onesies or statement T-shirts and empowering books, these businesses have you covered. You can probably even pick up something for yourself while you’re shopping too.
Kido Chicago
A graphic artist dad and jazz performer mom created this winning combo, a kids clothing boutique, bookstore and toy store in Chicago, and, happily, online as well.
Mixed Up Clothing
Black and Mexican-American Sonia Smith-Kang founded this apparel company that lets babies, girls, boys, and adults celebrate multiple cultures with colorful outfits and inspiring message tees.
Got a chance to meet @mykalscorner and she is just as cute, bright and full of personality in person as she is on the new hit show, Mixed-ish. Check her out and watch the show!! #Repost・・・ A special thank you to @mixedupclothing for this very cute ray of sunshine dress! If you like cute children’s pieces that are custom….check Sonia out! Stayed tuned to preview more! #blessed #kimraisingkim #santamonicasass #mixedupclothing #celebratediversity #Repost
Little Muffincakes
If you think the name alone is as cute as we do, wait until you see the shirts, blankets, bibs, and more this store sells for baby girls and boys.
Our bibs were designed to keep your baby’s clothes nice and dry during their teething phase. Yep it will probably cover their whole shirt, but at least it’s cute though.😃😂 .. • #littlemuffincakes #bibs #teething #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #buytheblock #babygirl #muslinbib #melaninbabies
Coco’Pie Clothing
CEO Shantae Pelt started this company when she realized how much her daughters needed to see representations of themselves in their clothing. They sell totes, backpacks, baby onesies, and tees and sweatshirts in toddler through women’s sizes celebrating power “puffs” and melanin.
There's Power in These Puffs was never solely about hair. It was a phrase I started saying to my daughters to help them understand that there was power in what makes you…well YOU. There is power in your blackness, there is power in your pride and there s power in all of you features. Including your big kinky, coily, curls. It's more than a slogan. It's a lifestyle #therespowerinthesepuffs Coco'Pie Ali 💜 @aneshia_ @jaymar.rashid 💜
HarperIman Dolls
These cloth dolls are meticulously handmade and on the pricey side — but they’re made to treasure, like we’re sure kids will.
J*Diza Clothing
This online retailer makes seriously adorable baby clothing and accessories with kente cloth, other African and contemporary prints.
I’m happy because I just am! • • • ✨Oh and by the way, shop at our online boutique and save 10% using coupon code BHM10. ✨Custom order requests for wedding , prom, family photo or other formal events, feel free to contact me , thanks!✨ • Leave a 💙 if you’re viewing this from the Explore page •
The Fresh Dolls
Moved by seeing Black girls call white dolls prettier than the ones that look like them, Dr. Lisa created this company that makes baby dolls and fashion dolls that represents a beautiful range of hair textures, skin colors, and facial features.
Strawberry Smoothie never looked so good…🍓🍓🍓⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shop: www.thefreshdolls.com⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #curly #curlyhair #blackdoll #blackdolls #blackdollmaker #dollmaker #dollscommunity #dollswork #dollshousefurniture #dollsstories #dollhouse #thefreshdolllife #ilovedolls #doll #dollstyle #instadoll #dollcollector #dollhobby #dollphotography #dollstagram #dollstyling #dolllover #outdoorshooting #outdoorstylingfordolls #perfectshooting #stylish #dollclothes #dollphotogallery
The Black Toy Store
This online store curates a range of toys for Black kids and made by Black-owned manufacturers. It’s great one-stop shopping for parents looking to make their kids feel represented.
Ruby Rails is an adventurous code-cracking software engineer. Strapped to her parachute, she sets out to teach about #aerodynamics and let the world know that #blackgirlscode. #futureengineers #stemtoys #theblacktoystore #educationaltoys #stemgirls #instatoys #rubyrails #toystore #kidfun #blackdolls
KaAn Designs
These T-shirts celebrating a dad’s pride in his “remix” and “encore,” were actually created by a mom and dad who want their products to “speak parenting truths.”
Brave and Kind Bookshop
This independent kids bookstore in Decatur, Georgia, is a dream come true — for founder Bunnie Hilliard and for the parents and kids who know about it. Through the magic of the internet, we can browse its shelves from afar, too.
I’m not an expert on race. But what I do believe from the bottom of my heart is that diversity brings unity. Its hard to hurt and hate someone that you feel connected to. The foundation that Brave + Kind Bookshop is built upon, the reason I wanted to open Brave was to share diverse children’s literature. With everyone. I wanted children of color, with different abilities and backgrounds, all children to come in and see books with faces on them that looked like their own. All books facing out on purpose. To plant the seeds in the minds of children that thier stories mattered. And that the world is made better because we are all different. I hoped that the stories that they would find and share there would become a part of them. That they would be inspired to Be Brave and to Be Kind to themselves and to each other. I’ve mostly taken a break from social media today to find some peace and rest in my loved ones. Thank you for your support of Brave.
