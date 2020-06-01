Sometimes, voting with your wallet is just as important as voting for your government. It’s certainly one way to know you’re making an impact, if the places you choose to give your money share your values and need your business. If you decide to support Black-owned businesses, you’re also helping shift the economy toward more equal footing. The bonus is, you also get something out of this transaction, especially when you buy the baby gear, kids’ clothing, books, and toys we’re highlighting here.

Whether you’re in the market for baby blankets and onesies or statement T-shirts and empowering books, these businesses have you covered. You can probably even pick up something for yourself while you’re shopping too.

Kido Chicago

A graphic artist dad and jazz performer mom created this winning combo, a kids clothing boutique, bookstore and toy store in Chicago, and, happily, online as well.

Mixed Up Clothing

Black and Mexican-American Sonia Smith-Kang founded this apparel company that lets babies, girls, boys, and adults celebrate multiple cultures with colorful outfits and inspiring message tees.

Little Muffincakes

If you think the name alone is as cute as we do, wait until you see the shirts, blankets, bibs, and more this store sells for baby girls and boys.

Coco’Pie Clothing

CEO Shantae Pelt started this company when she realized how much her daughters needed to see representations of themselves in their clothing. They sell totes, backpacks, baby onesies, and tees and sweatshirts in toddler through women’s sizes celebrating power “puffs” and melanin.

HarperIman Dolls

These cloth dolls are meticulously handmade and on the pricey side — but they’re made to treasure, like we’re sure kids will.

J*Diza Clothing

This online retailer makes seriously adorable baby clothing and accessories with kente cloth, other African and contemporary prints.

The Fresh Dolls

Moved by seeing Black girls call white dolls prettier than the ones that look like them, Dr. Lisa created this company that makes baby dolls and fashion dolls that represents a beautiful range of hair textures, skin colors, and facial features.

The Black Toy Store

This online store curates a range of toys for Black kids and made by Black-owned manufacturers. It’s great one-stop shopping for parents looking to make their kids feel represented.

KaAn Designs

These T-shirts celebrating a dad’s pride in his “remix” and “encore,” were actually created by a mom and dad who want their products to “speak parenting truths.”

Brave and Kind Bookshop

This independent kids bookstore in Decatur, Georgia, is a dream come true — for founder Bunnie Hilliard and for the parents and kids who know about it. Through the magic of the internet, we can browse its shelves from afar, too.

