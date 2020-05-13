Married at First Sight Star Issues Eviction Notice for Her Overdue Baby

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis. Doug Hehner, left, and Jamie Otis from "Married At First Sight" attend A+E Networks' 2019 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York A+E Networks 2019 Upfront, New York, USA - 27 Mar 2019

Jamie Otis, of Married at First Sight fame, has been keeping it real throughout her pregnancy. We applauded her recent naked pregnancy pic, which she shared on Instagram to highlight her 55-pound (!) weight gain since getting pregnant. And today, we’re relating hard to her most recent preggo post: an eviction notice to her baby, who is still cozied up in there past the 40-week mark.

I for one, have been right there with you, Jamie. My kid was still hanging out in utero when I hit 41 weeks, and as any overdue pregnant person will tell you: There is nothing in the world quite as irritating as the constant stream of texts you get, all day every day, as soon as your due date comes and goes. Somehow, every friend and coworker and distant cousin wants to check in and ask: Any news??

“NO, THERE IS NO NEWS, AND I WANT THIS BABY TO HURRY THE EFF UP MORE THAN YOU DO SO BACK THE EFF OFF,” was how I kindly responded to all of those texts for seven days. Otis seems to be keeping her cool far better than I was, though; she’s resorted to giving her baby an eviction notice via Instagram.

Otis posted a photo on Monday, March 12, pregnant and holding a letter board that reads, “EVICTION NOTICE: VACATE PREMISES IMMEDIATELY.”

“Sweet baby Hayes has been living RENT FREE for 40 weeks & 1 day,” she captioned the post. “It’s time he comes out and starts paying back rent! Snuggles, baby smiles, and sloppy baby kisses are acceptable forms of payment! I *loooove* my bump & feeling him move inside me. I’m cherishing these last moments of him hearing every beat of my heart, every breath I take & feeling ALL my love…BUT, I don’t know HOW he’s still in there? For the last 3 weeks I’ve been thinking ‘any day now’…At this point I feel like I’m going to be pregnant forever!”

No, sweet Jamie, you won’t be pregnant forever — nor will you even be pregnant for 22 months like an African bush elephant (cringe). But as any preggo who’s gone overdue can attest: Those last few days/weeks can feel like the longest year of your life. Here’s hoping little Hayes hears this eviction notice loud and clear and gets his butt Earthside, stat.

