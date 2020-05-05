Yesssss. It’s the moment Obama fans everywhere (you know, at least more than 65 million Americans, sob) have been waiting for: Our once and forever First Daughters are opening up about none other than their mom, First Lady Michelle Obama, in their first public interview… ever. And it’s all thanks to Michelle Obama’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Becoming, which premiers this week on May 6. Honestly, we couldn’t pick a better time or a better vehicle for the inevitable Michelle-shaped jolt of hope, inspiration and courage that we all need so desperately right now.

Oprah Magazine reports that Sasha and Malia’s surprise appearance in the film is introduced by Michelle herself, who tells viewers, “Barack and I are empty nesters, and that has been exhilarating to watch the two little beings you were in charge of grow up,” before the shot cuts to her two daughters — who were 7 and 10 years old when their dad (you know, Barack Obama, that guy) was elected president and who are now 18 and 21.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” says Sasha in the interview. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.” Sasha’s currently attending University of Michigan, and Malia is at Harvard.

Thankfully, Michelle is “no longer facing that same scrutiny,” adds Malia in the interview. “Being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.”

And we imagine these wise-beyond-their-years statements are just a taste of what these badass young women have to say in the documentary about their equally badass mother. As for Michelle herself, she had this to say (on Instagram) about her upcoming stealth-launch film:

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud… Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes. Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections.”

We can’t say “amen” to this enough. We’ll just be over here sob-tiding ourselves over with way too many episodes of The West Wing until Becoming drops the day after tomorrow. Hey, a girl’s gotta dream…of leaders who put the people first, and who know that “empathy is our lifeline” always.

