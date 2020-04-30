Hilaria Baldwin Shares Meaningful Video to Honor the Daughter She Lost

Hilaria Baldwin is halfway through her current pregnancy, but she’s never forgotten the pregnancies past — including those that, tragically, did not end in the birth of a healthy baby. And today, she’s honoring the daughter she lost five months ago.

Baldwin has been very open (critics have argued too open) in sharing her past experiences with pregnancy loss; she suffered miscarriages in both April and November of 2019, and relayed both journeys to her followers, in hopes that they might resonate with those who had been through similar losses.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram in November. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

And she hasn’t. Today, Baldwin, who shares four kids with husband Alec Baldwin (Carmen, 6; Rafael Thomas, 4; Leonardo Angel Charles, 3; and Romeo Alejandro David, 2) shared a meaningful post to honor the would-be due date of the daughter she lost.

“Today was your due date,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of dogwood blossoms blowing in the breeze. “And we wanted to meet you so much. I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl.”

Many commenters responded in solidarity, revealing they’ve been there, too.

“I know the pain of when that day comes and goes,” one wrote. And it’s unsurprising, since between 10-20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, that Baldwin’s experiences are resonating with many. Here’s hoping that community of women who have survived loss eases Baldwin’s pain on this day, and she theirs.

Hilaria Baldwin is just one of our favorite celebrity moms who are honest about miscarriage in hopes of removing stigma.