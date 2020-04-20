Laura Prepon is one honest mom, and that’s just one of the reasons we love her so much. The actor, author, and SHE Media BlogHer Parenting keynote speaker (she’ll be live with us this coming Friday, come on down!) has opened up about the dark, light, and downright messy sides of motherhood. (Cases in point: She is just as forthcoming about her past abortion as she is about her current fashion choice to wear her baby’s burp cloth as a halter top. RESPECT.)
One thing Prepon is not opening up about anytime soon? The name of her second child — a son that Prepon and husband Ben Foster welcomed in February 2020. For now, they’re keeping mum on what the 2-month-old is called. It’s not out of character for the private pair, who waited until their daughter Ella was over a year old to share her photo for the first time (Ella is now 2).
View this post on Instagram
These days have been challenging for all of us. Raising a toddler and a newborn in New York during these unprecedented times is tough. To help with self-isolation, I’ve been trying to find ways to feel more connected while sticking with a routine. @peanut has become a big part of that. @Peanut is an app to find support, get advice and share stories about motherhood. It’s really refreshing to be a part of a community of moms who are sharing advice and information. You can start your own thread with a question or concern and then get valuable advice – or check out the existing conversations women are already having. I found one about how NYC moms are keeping their kids active and connected to nature while stuck inside, which I really appreciated. I’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately, but to know I’m not the only one feeling this way has been really comforting. Having community is more important than ever right now, so I encourage you to join and stay connected. I’ve shared a download link my in bio, I’m excited to hear what you think! #peanutapp . #sponsored #ad
“We make all those decisions as a family because we’re in the public eye,” Prepon told US Weekly while promoting her new memoir, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood. “So whenever we do something like that, we have a conversation about it first and make sure that we’re comfortable with it… It’s a constant negotiation because we’re so fortunate to do what we love. But part of being in the public eye is how do you negotiate keeping your privacy, how do you negotiate keeping your personal life private?”
She did admit, however, that “it’s cute that people want to know his name.” Um, of course we do?!
View this post on Instagram
We’re all juggling a lot these days, whether you’re a mom or not! My new book, #YouandIAsMothers, not only has a ton of personal stories, but also tips, tricks & recipes that can help anyone better handle the juggle of daily life. Get your copy in print or as an e-book at the link in my bio!
After all, just the fact that Prepon and Foster named their eldest Ella means they’ve got pretty great taste in classic-yet-still-modern baby names. So, we’re taking bets on what the little boy is called, in the same old-school name vein: Henry? David? Clarence?! Let us know your guess, and we’ll report back as soon as we find out for sure.
Register for your free BlogHer Parenting ticket today — you don’t want to miss a minute of Laura Prepon’s time on screen with us.
Here, Laura Prepon and more celeb moms reveal their #1 children’s book pick.
Comments