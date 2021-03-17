Water wars are among the most classic warm-weather pastimes. Nothing compares to the jumble of nerves and excitement that comes from hiding behind a bush or tree with a bucket of water balloons at your ankle or clutching a super soaker in your hands, ready to draw. But we’re painting an old-school picture for you, here. The days of water balloons aren’t dead per se, but if you want to stage the most epic water works Thesfor your child, you’ll trade in those ancient rubber weapons for one of the best water blasters on the market.

Even if you don’t particularly like getting wet, keep in mind that water play is one of — if not the — easiest ways to entertain your kids when it’s hot out. It keeps them busy, cool and out of the house so you can hog the AC for once. And it’s not just the big kids that get a kick out of shooting water pistols, either: Sure, water tables are great for keeping little ones preoccupied but once toddlers get their bearings, they want to run around with their older siblings — and you, too mom and dad.

So this season, when the weather is hot and humid and you’re looking for something to do, treat your kids to one of the best water blasters out there and challenge them to a duel. From foam shooters to easy-to-fill water guns, these toys guarantee optimal soaking and so much fun.

1. Atlasonix Water Blaster Soaker Gun This blaster bundle provides water fun for the whole family — even your tiny tots. Each soaker gun features a cute water handle in the shape of an animal head, so every participant in your water games gets their own mascot: Cooper the Monkey, Hippo, Doggy or Ducky. The water blasters are made from foam and plastic, stretch 14 inches long and are so lightweight, they float in the pool. They’re safe for children two and over to use, but kiddies under six should be supervised by a parent or adult when playing with these soaker guns. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Atlasonix Water Blaster Soaker Gun $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Max Liquidator 6-Pack Water Blaster Set This water blaster set was made for birthday parties in the backyard. The pack comes with six colorful foam shooters that feel like pool noodles but operate like a squirt gun. They’re also super easy to use: Just pull back the handle to load the cannon with water, take aim and push the handle forward to soak your opponent. We promise these water pistols will keep your kids out of the house — and out of your hair — for hours. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Max Liquidator 6-Pack Water Blaster Set $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. NERF Fortnite Rl Super Soaker Water Blaster If you’re struggling to pry your teen away from their video games, the NERF Fortnite RI Super Soaker might do the trick. Inspired by the cult-favorite game, this water blaster doesn’t just wet opponents, it drenches them. Holding up to 9.3 ounces of water at a time, the toy is easy to operate: First you pull the handle, then you push it in to release a stream of water (or orange juice, or soda — hey, if you’re not afraid of mess, why not get creative?). Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon NERF Fortnite Rl Super Soaker Water Blaster $34.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Biulotter 6 Pack Foam Water Blaster Set Pool Toys These water blasters are safe for little kids to use since they’re ultra lightweight. They’re also a cinch to use: simply push the lever forward to blast out water. These will keep kids busy for hours. Image: Amazon. Biulotter 6 Pack Foam Water Blaster Set Pool Toys $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now