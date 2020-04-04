Pink Tested Positive For COVID-19 After She & Her Son Jameson Became Sick

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gather speed on a global scale, it has now derailed the lives of over a million people who have tested positive — and it’s killed nearly 60,000 worldwide. Thankfully, 288,083 individuals have so far recovered from the novel coronavirus, and among those, we are relieved to hear, is musician and entertainer Pink.

Pink posted on her Instagram on April that she and her 3-year-old son (with husband Carey Hart), Jameson Moon, had fallen ill two weeks prior. Since they were exhibiting the respiratory symptoms characteristic of COVID-19, she got them tested — a feat that we have learned over the past month is shockingly easy for celebrities and influencers and brutally impossible for most regular folks in need. Facepalm.

“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests, and I tested positive,” Pink wrote on her Instagram of the diagnosis. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

We’re thrilled to hear that Pink and her family are healing on the other side of this scary sickness. But perhaps the most crucial part of her revealing her diagnosis is her added callout to the U.S. government to wake the hell up regarding this pandemic — one that the president has shrugged off for far too long.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” Pink continued. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Amen to that. Pink added that she and her family would be donating $1 million to COVID-19 crisis funding as well as healthcare workers at the hospital where Pink’s own mother was on staff for years. (Needless to say, we love her even more right now than we did pre-pandemic, and that’s saying a lot.)

It’s an unfortunate reality of 2020 and the media that the majority of the COVID-19 diagnoses, recoveries, and even deaths that we hear about are high profile celebrities — from Tom Hanks to Idris Elba to Adam Schlesinger (RIP) to Pink herself — while so many non-famous folks go unrecognized and underserved. Perhaps the only silver lining here is that the more the visible voices and faces like Pink speak out against the injustices of this pandemic (ie the clear need for accessible testing and the unconscionable ignorance of the Trump administration), the more likely those in power are to listen. We can only hope.

