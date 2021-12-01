LEGOs Are Up To 40% Off at Target for the Holidays — But Popular Sets Are Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to picking out toys, we’re always mindful that they not just keep our little ones entertained for hours on end, but that they’re teaching them valuable life skills at the same time. LEGO kits are one of the best ways to meet both of those requirements, and one of our closest friends in shopping, Target, happens to be having a huge sale on select LEGO kits for a limited time. Once again, Target is here to save the day, and we can’t be more relieved.

From Star Wars to the Friends family, there’s a kit with familiar faces that will light up your kids’ faces when they see their favorite characters come to life in front of their eyes. With these interactive kits, they can let their imagination run wild, creating new variations of their beloved movie scenes. Plus, they’ll not just physically build with these blocks, they’ll also build important lifelong problem-solving skills along the way. You can never go wrong with a solid LEGO kit since they’re tailored to different ages and interests, so your little one will never grow tired of them. So don’t walk — run — and drop these adorable, enriching, and interactive LEGO kits into your virtual shopping cart before they’re all gone.

Keep in mind that these are selling fast, so check if you can get it shipped to your local Target. Here are our favorites below.

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child — $15.79, originally $19.99

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child LEGO.

For the Star Wars buff in your little family, you can’t go wrong with the beloved, fan-favorite character The Child in LEGO form. This award-winning toy, though, won’t last long so snag it before another Star Wars buff does!

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child — $15.79, originally $19.99

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class; Brick-Built Playset — $23.99, originally $29.99

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class; Brick-Built Playset LEGO.

Magic is everywhere during the holiday season, and this Harry Potter LEGO set will be just the key to unlocking that magic for your little one. Based on the Potions class, your kid can let their imaginations soar while creating some magic of their own.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class; Brick-Built Playset — $23.99, originally $29.99

LEGO Disney Elsa and the Nokk Storybook Adventures — $15.99, originally $19.99

LEGO Disney Elsa and the Nokk Storybook Adventures LEGO.

We all know, or have, a child that’s obsessed with Frozen and we can’t blame them. Based on the Nokk Storybook Adventures, take your favorite Frozen characters out for a spin!

LEGO Disney Elsa and the Nokk Storybook Adventures — $15.99, originally $19.99

This story was originally published in 2020.

