We have had it up to here with coronavirus news, cancellations, and school closings, and we yet can’t stop reading every headline. But also, the world marches on. One way we’ve survived as a species through terrible disasters: cute babies. Though they can be a pain in the butt to raise, we are so grateful they’re around. We are also grateful for the celebrity moms and dads who have decided to share pics and videos of their kids laughing, smiling faces.

Thank you to Shawn Johnson, who said 4-month-old daughter Drew just learned to laugh on Wednesday.

“Oh my lord. My world is complete. I’m mush. Can’t handle it,” she captioned the video.

Also, thank you to Nick Carter, who tweeted a video of his 5-month-old daughter, Saoirse, doing that perfect hoarse baby laugh and showing off her dimples.

Thanks to Kate Hudson, who gave the world a photo of 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose, waving from her carrier on dad Danny Fujikawa’s back.

“Mama, no pictures,” was Hudson’s joking caption, even though it looks like Rani is really fascinated with her own hand.

And last, but not least, thank you to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who began the week making headlines with daughter Zaya. On Thursday, it’s their youngest daughter Kaavia who is lighting up this dark world with a laugh we can’t hear but can definitely imagine.

“Riding this out like… @kaaviajames is a forever mood,” Union wrote.

That’s a mood we’d all like to be in right about now.

