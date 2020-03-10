As the first Kardashian sister to have kids of her own, Kourtney Kardashian waded into some dangerous territory before Kim, Khloé, and Kylie: Being a reality-star mom, open to the criticism of randos on the internet. Having weathered the storms of mom-shamers since 2009, she is rather wise about how to deal with them. O, Kourtney, teach us your ways!

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” Kardashian told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty site Rose Inc. of how she handles life in the public eye. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.

This is much easier advice to follow than “just ignore it.” I know, I know, we’re not supposed to feed the trolls online or fight with strangers in public. But if we allow ourselves to respond for fun every once in a while, that can fuel our self-confidence a bit. It’s also wonderful to see Kardashian acknowledge that she has a platform to use for good (not just for self-promotion).

We saw her have this “fun” last October, when she responded on Instagram to someone who commented on a gorgeous photo of 6-year-old son Reign working in a garden, “She really need to cut his hair.”

Her response, as captured by @CommentsbyCelebs: “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy.”

CommentsbyCelebs also caught Kardashian’s clap-back at someone who asked where her kids were when she posted a photo of herself eating bread on a yacht. “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting across the table from me. Thank you so much for your concern.”

Kardashian responded again when someone thought she took her kids on too many vacations. “It was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

And don’t you dare come at Kardashian for how she and her family express their love for each other. Asked what she’ll never apologize for in the Rose Inc. interview, her answer was quite simple: “Kissing my kids on the lips.”

In her interview with Health magazine this month, Kardashian also imparted some other parenting wisdom.

“I [believe] in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries,” she said. “I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest.”

The next time someone feels the need to criticize your parenting decisions, or you feel the need to advise another mom, we offer you this flowchart:

