We are total suckers for baby skin-care products in attractive, simple packaging, with promising organic ingredients. Check all those boxes and we’ll often overpay for your natural, soothing oils. But we don’t necessarily have to, especially since we’ve just discovered that Costco is offering a very nice discount on high-end Erbaviva baby essentials that parents swear by.

If you’re not familiar with Erbaviva, it’s an organic skin-care brand made in California that steers clear of the kind of harsh chemicals pregnant women and new parents want to avoid for themselves and their babies. In place of all those sulfates and parabens and other possibly evil ingredients, they use essential oils, herbs, and other botanicals that have scientifically proven benefits for skin. The company also makes its products in a solar-powered facility, which is great news for those of us who want to have a healthy planet when these little ones grow up.

That kind of product doesn’t usually come cheap, which is why we’re so excited to learn that Costco members can get Erbaviva’s baby shampoo, body wash, baby butter, and more, at as much as 20-30 percent off the list price.

Baby Body Wash

This body wash uses Oregon grape root extract and organic oat extract to ensure even the most sensitive baby skin feels soothed and clean. A 16 oz. bottle that normally sells for $32 is available for $24.99 for Costco members.

Baby Shampoo

Instead of harsh laurel sulfates this lavender- and chamomile-scented shampoo uses quillaja, a tree bark extract that creates that satisfying lather you look for in a shampoo. This is also discounted from $32 to $24.99 at Costco.

Baby Butter

Made with fair-trade cocoa butter, this moisturizing balm melts all over that dry, delicate baby skin — and also your own. Reviewers report loving how it’s helped their own much-washed hands the way lotions for grown-ups haven’t. A 1.75 oz. jar that normally goes for $20 is available at Costco for $13.99.

Baby Sunscreen

It’s hard to find a good broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen that doesn’t harm the coral reefs but also doesn’t feel too thick or greasy. Erbaviva has achieved this elusive goal, and you can get a 2.5 oz. tube for $15.99 instead of $23.

Mama Relax Oil

Erbaviva hasn’t forgotten the mothers out there. This massage oil, which combines relaxing roman chamomile, geranium, and lavender essential oils with nourishing almond oil, is for both expectant moms and those with babies already on the outside. A 4 oz. bottle that sells for $22 everywhere else is $15.99 at Costco.

