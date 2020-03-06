Wendy Williams knows what she’s doing. When the media is not covering her or her show for a minute, she comes out with an unpopular opinion to get us all riled up. Well, we’re falling for it this time, because she targeted our new mama goddess Ashley Graham in a rant on her show Thursday. The talk-show host took the model to task for a diaper-changing photo she posted to Instagram earlier this week, and we are NOT having it.

“I love Ashley Graham,” Williams began. “She’s being mommy shamed by me. Just freeze and listen to what I’m saying, because I don’t like what she did.”

Are your hackles up yet? Consider yourself warned.

Graham is guilty of two things, according to Williams. First, she took 7-week-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni with her to buy some supplies at Staples, where the little guy did what babies love to do: had an explosive poopy diaper where there was no easily accessible public restroom and changing table. So, Graham changed him in the middle of the aisle.

“Sh💩t just got real!” Graham wrote, with a photo of herself changing the diaper. “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

If you haven’t been there, done that, you were never the mother of an infant.

Williams acknowledged that.

“As a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables,” she said. But she wondered why the supermodel didn’t take her son to the car to change him instead of doing it on the floor of the store. Williams must have forgot that Graham lives in Brooklyn, where chances are, she didn’t get there in her own car, so that wouldn’t be an option.

But charge No. 2 is that Graham posted this photo to Instagram.

“This is what people revere,” she said of Graham’s example. “Mothers are looking at Ashley and saying, well if she can do it, I can do it too.”

Well, here’s the thing Williams. I don’t think any mother looks at that photo and hopes that they too can be like Ashley Graham by cleaning up shit in the middle of an office supply store. Unlike her other recent #momgoals posts — of awkwardly pumping in an Uber and breastfeeding in a café — this is one we look at, nodding in solidarity, not with envy.

Now, if she had done this in a restaurant, next to where people were eating, this would be a different story entirely.

When they’re not pooping inconveniently, babies can also have fun with these toys for their first year.