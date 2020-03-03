Aside from their adorable relationship on and off the screen, there are many reasons why we love Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Since their role as parents has taken center stage, we’ve watched from the sidelines as “Jackie and Michael” basically raised kids of their own. But if their characters on That 70s Show did have children, we know they’d be as goofy as the actors who played them. In Teach Me Something New, an iHeartRadio Original podcast hosted by Brit Morin, the dynamic duo explained how they incorporate their acting careers into their kid’s lives: They practice different character voices when they read to their kids. Because, can a story be told any other way?

“Do you know what’s really funny is I sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'” Ashton says. “I’ll do Peppa pig with an English accent. And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'” he adds.

Mila chimed in by admitting how they act around 5-year-old Wyatt Isabelle and 3-year-old Dimitri Portwood. “I think we’re silly at home. We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don’t have skill. I think that’s just being idiots. I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

The Kutchers’ children, though, always keep them on their toes. Sometimes, they’ll make special requests that require more creativity than simply reading a children’s book.

“Every night our daughter demands that I tell a story from real life,” Ashton shared. Mila added, “He’s really good at it. [Our daughter] now knows everything about us. I mean literally, she’s like ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, all right, let me think about a story…. But then after a while you run out of stories. So he has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.”

The main takeaway? Reading to your kids is anything but boring — if you add a little goofiness, that is.

