Gwyneth Paltrow’s Teen Son Thinks Her Sex Toy Collection is ‘a Great Thing’

Well, this week’s news about celeb moms of teen boys has officially run the gamut. Over here in one corner, we’ve got Reese Witherspoon and her 16-year-old son Deacon, living it up in the most wholesome way possible with a dapping lesson on Instagram. And over here in today’s corner, however, there’s a slightly more NSFW convo happening between none other than the Queen Of Vagina Candles herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her 13-year-old son, Moses Martin.

Their chosen topic of conversation? The sex toy collection available for purchase on Paltrow’s site, Goop.

Paltrow opened up about the surprising conversation with Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

“My son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’” Paltrow told Kimmel, laughing.

What vibrators, you ask? Well, you can start with this (surprisingly affordable, for Gwyneth I mean) Goop-approved White Wabbit. Because minimalist sex toys are the Goopiest thing around.

Paltrow continued, explaining to Kimmel that Moses realized sex toys aren’t just for embarrassing our children: “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass,'” Paltrow said, quoting her son amidst his sex toy revelation. Aw, what a kid.

Her response? “I was like, ‘Thank you!’” she told Kimmel.

Paltrow also told the TV host (and fellow celeb parent) that she’s well aware her kids (she also shares Moses’ older sister, Apple, with Chris Martin) aren’t having the typical teen experience. “I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye. It’s interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go,” she told Kimmel.

Watch the full interview below.

