ParentingParenting News

Chrissy Teigen Says Miles is “a Teenager Now” & His Outfit Proves It

by

It’s official: Chrissy Teigen and I are both parenting pint-sized adolescents.

I swear 90% of the Instagram comments I now receive about my newly-turned 4-year-old and his uncannily mature facial expressions of angst are variations of “omgaaaah SO OLD” — and I know our #MomGoals favorite Chrissy Teigen (we’re friends, you know, in my heart at least) is right there with me. She posted this gem of a hip-kid shot of Miles this week, rocking his graphic hoodie, bright-white tiny kicks, and — am I seeing this right? Are those…cuffed red trousers??

View this post on Instagram

ok I guess we are a teenager now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Yep, pretty sure they’re cuffed red trousers.

“Ok I guess we are a teenager now,” Teigen captioned the post, and we have to agree. This level of kid-chic is pretty much only reserved for the spawn of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. And while Luna has her own stronghold in tiara fashion and makeup critique, Miles is pretty much constantly holding down the fort when it comes to uber-trendy casual wear. Hell, he even looks cool in a cloud-printed bib while getting his hair cut (and just look at that bored mug; he’s a teen-in-training if we ever saw one).

Oh, and let’s not forget Mile’s 20-month fact-board photo debut in this matching top-and-bottom brown jogger set printed with…IDK peanuts? Bears? Guesses welcome. Either way, he looks damn cool.

View this post on Instagram

🐻 update!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

“Feeling pure happiness and joy…” Teigen wrote on Instagram in December about her family time over the holidays. “Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day.”

It’s clear Teigen is loving every minute of parenting — yes, even these trying teenager years. Wait, what do you mean he’s not two yet?

Comments

New in Parenting

View article
pregnant woman with doctor

Here’s What to Do If You Can’t Feel Your Baby Kick

Here’s What to Do If You Can’t Feel Your Baby Kick

View article
Keyboard for Kids

Electronic Keyboards Are the Perfect Way to Get Your Little Mozart Playing

Electronic Keyboards Are the Perfect Way to Get Your Little Mozart Playing

View article
Ashley GrahamRevlons 'Live Boldly' campaign launch,

Ashley Graham Gets Real About Her Stretch Marks: ‘Same Me, Few New Stories’

Ashley Graham Gets Real About Her Stretch Marks: ‘Same Me, Few New Stories’

View article
Target birthday party

This 8-Year-Old Girl’s Birthday Party in Target Is #Goals

This 8-Year-Old Girl’s Birthday Party in Target Is #Goals

View article
best soothing nipple pads

The Best Soothing Nipple Covers for Nursing Moms

The Best Soothing Nipple Covers for Nursing Moms

View article
kid beds amazon

Just-Right Beds to Help Your Kids Sleep the Whole Night Through

Just-Right Beds to Help Your Kids Sleep the Whole Night Through

ad