Kerry Washington’s Best Mom Moments Ever — Plus Pics

Aquariuses’ personalities are typically defined by their honest, intelligent and imaginative nature. This description is no exception for fellow Aquarius Kerry Washington, whose birthday falls on January 31. As an actor, she is most well-known for her role in Scandal. But as a mother of three (two biological and one stepchild), she’s perhaps most well-known for speaking candidly about keeping her kids off of social media. With 5.5 million Instagram followers, she uses her influence to teach her followers and her children about racial injustice.

Even though her kids are nowhere to be found on Instagram, she sends subtle messages about her family through her posts about love, life, and empowerment. Her daughter Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha is five, her son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha is only three, and her stepdaughter (whose name has not been made public) is 12, which means they’re not on social media themselves. Still, if Instagram is a reflection of her real life, then Washington’s posts serve as a fair representation of what she’s like as a mom. Let’s take a look at some of Kerry’s best family moments, as captured on Instagram.

1: She Took Her Daughter to Disney

Taking your kid to Disneyland is basically a parent’s right of passage. Isabella was only a few months old when she accompanied her mom and dad to the World of Color show at Disney California Adventure. Gotta start them young!

2: She Watches Game of Thrones…. With Her Kids?

Kerry posted a boomerang of herself in April 2019 wearing a “Mother of Dragons” T-shirt in honor of Game of Thrones’ season finale. “If you’re wondering why my kids have been roaring all day… @gameofthrones,” she captioned. By inference, this means that her kids might’ve caught a glimpse of the much-anticipated episode filled with roaring dragons. She’s not just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

3: Her Home is Every Kid’s Dream

OK, so aside from the white couches, this home is the perfect space for kids to play and enjoy time with their friends and family. Washington’s “NYC Nest,” as she calls it, features her children’s drawings on the kitchen walls and colored paper hearts on the windows. “This is a favorite activity of my kids. They get to enjoy the view and spin around,” she says, demonstrating in a swivel chair that overlooks Manhattan’s beautiful skyline. Goals much?

4: She Depicted How Voting Affects Children

She’s friends with the Obamas (exhibit A, this photo of her and the former First Lady walking the hallways of an elementary school) and like them has made it very clear that she supports children’s rights. She showed her followers how exercising our right to vote can help children. She also publicly condemned the family detention camps and has made it her mission in life to help fund low-income children’s educations.

5: She Empowers Kids Through Art

Kerry is very involved in a program called Turn Around Arts that works statewide to empower and transform school kids through the arts. “Last week we took our annual @turnaroundartsca trip with the students of #WarrenLane to see the #HotChocolateNutcracker. I look forward to this every year! So much fun,” she posted in 2017. If she’s showing these kids that they can achieve whatever they set their mind to, we can only imagine the inspiring values that she instills in her own children.

6: She Reads to Her Kids

In 2017, Kerry posted a photo of Eric Carle’s iconic book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which she called “a family fave.” She hashtagged “The Magic of Storytelling”, a campaign formed by Disney and ABC to donate one million books to low-income children. One book is donated for every “shelfie,” a selfie photo taken with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf. Most parents know by now that reading aloud to your children can stimulate their imagination, strengthen their vocabulary, and curb their difficulty with attention.

7: She’s a Proud Dog Mom

Because she’s constantly posting photos of her dog, it’s led some of Kerry’s followers to mom-shame her stance on eschewing posting her kids on social media. “Where the hell is her damn kids! She has two [sic] now, she always shows this damn dog, where’s your kids aren’t you a proud mother? Or just a proud dog owner?” one follower commented in 2017 when she was at the Golden Globes. Others, though, love the fact that she’s a “crazy dog mom” like them too. Plus, according to a study published in 2018, children who feel close to their dogs are also more securely attached to their parents and have better bonds with their best friends.

8: She Supported Obama’s Initiative For Clean Diapers

Not everyone has access to clean diapers, which is why one of Obama’s last priorities as president was to team up with Baby2Baby to provide children living in poverty basic necessities that they deserve. Seemingly the only visual evidence of her kids on the Internet, she posted a picture of (most probably) a few-month-old Caleb laying down on a Baby2Baby blanket. “I proudly stand with the @WhiteHouse and @baby2baby so that your fight continues for every family to have access to clean diapers. #diapergap,” she captioned.