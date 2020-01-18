Alli Webb certainly didn’t create the concept of perfect blowout, but it’s not a stretch to say she perfected it. As a former PR pro and professional hairstylist, she started what may be one of the most successful side hustles in history in 2008 — providing at-home blowouts to an LA clientele. That business, called Straight-at-Home, ultimately morphed into Drybar — the “No cuts. No color. Just blowouts!”concept that so many of us now rely on for date nights, job interviews, and just good hair days in general.

Today, Drybar is a multi-million dollar business with more than 100 locations, plus an ever-increasing line of haircare products that help those of us who are, ahem, hairdryer-challenged get Drybar-level hair at home. The business is hardly her only growing baby, though — Webb is also mom to two teenage boys, Grant and Kit, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Cameron.

We caught up with Webb to learn what this stylish mama with always-excellent hair has on her must-have list, from Drybar products (naturally) to the snacks her kids love. (brb, shopping her picks now!)

The podcasts I’m listening to right now

I love Skinny Confidential! Lauren and Mike continuously bring on great guests and the conversation is always lively and fun. Lauren is a beauty addict, love her! I also love Hilary Kerr’s podcast Second Life — she interviews amazing women and asks thought-provoking questions. It’s a good one.

The books I’m reading right now

I just finished The Courage To Be Disliked. I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an important read for anyone on a set reflective journey.

The snacks I always have on hand for the kids

Trader Joe’s Seaweed snacks! My kids LOVE them!

The beauty product I never leave the house without

Sara Happ The Lip Slip. Makes my lips feel and look healthy and shiny.

The app that makes my life as a parent easier

Does my calendar count? Lol.

The non-screen obsession that keep my kids occupied for hours

Skateboarding… my younger son spends hours and hours at the skate park practicing and perfecting many tricks. He’s getting really good while learning the importance of perseverance.

The TV shows I actually enjoy watching with my kids

NBC’s This Is Us. We enjoy all the story lines — it opens up healthy dialogue about a lot of relatable issues that arise in most families.

My kids’ favorite grooming products

My boys love the Drybar Lemon Drop brush and Charcoal Shampoo. Both of them have longer hair and it gets tangled pretty easily, so Prep Rally is a go-to for them as well. 🙂

The clothing brands that help make up my mom uniform

Christy Dawn or DÔEN! Both brands are comfortable yet chic and so easy to wear. They make pieces that aren’t necessarily trendy, but timeless!

