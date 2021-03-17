Taro Gomi said it best: Everyone poops. It just so happens that babies poop (and pee) a lot. Diaper duty can be a tough job, especially when you have a messy situation on your hands. Obviously baby wipes are bare necessities during changes, but holding down an antsy tot and trying to pull out a wet nap one-handed is no small feat: they’re wiggling, you’re yanking, and before you know it there’s a messy diaper littering your carpet and a dozen or so wipes have flown out of the packet. This is where wipe holders come in handy.

Reusable wipe holders are the changing table staple no one tells you about. Sure, all the parenting books (and common sense) will tell you that wet wipes are the diaper’s counterpart, but what you really need is a wipe holder to dispense the damp tissues as needed (read: not 20 at a time) and to actually keep the baby version of toilet paper damp. And you have to admit wipe holders look way more attractive sitting in your nursery or the corner of your living room than a disposable pack with loud, cartoonish packaging. They’re also great to take on the go — because if you think changing diapers on the couch is challenging, just wait until you’re hunched over the backseat of your car or a restaurant booth.

1. OXO Tot PerfectPull Wipes Dispenser Moms are super multitaskers, so they need products that can keep up with their flow. As long as you keep the OXO Tot PerfectPull Wipes Dispenser well stocked, a weighted plate dispenses one wipe at a time, with the next always upright and at the ready. The wipe holder can house up to 100 wipes and a clear indicator window lets you know when it’s time for a reload. It also features a silicone gasket and secure seal to lock in the moisture of each towelette. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon OXO Tot PerfectPull Wipes Dispenser $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Ubbi Baby Wipes Dispenser Potty training? The Ubbi Baby Wipes Dispenser is perfect for educating toddlers on the beauty of self-wiping. Available in gray, light pink and white, Ubbi’s wipe holder is made with PVC-, BPA- and phthalate-free plastic, so it’s super safe for curious little ones to explore. This fancy wipes dispenser also features a weighted plate to keep wipes in place and dispenses each one at a time so grabby fingers and heavy-handed moms can’t go overboard. Plus, given its size and durability, moms can get a lot of use from this box post-diaper days for things such as facial tissues, art supplies or extra toy storage. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Ubbi Baby Wipes Dispenser $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. hiccapop Baby Wipe Dispenser Not all diaper bag essentials are created equally, even wipe holders. The hiccapop Baby Wipe Dispenser, for example, is the only one on the market with sonic-welded seams to avoid rust and mold from forming overtime. The device also includes non-slip rubber feet so the case remains stationary wherever you keep it. And because diaper duty never stops, the pop-open lid has been ergonomically engineered by experts with parenting experience to ensure diaper changes on-the-go run smoothly. It also features not one but three viewing windows that allow you to monitor wet wipe quantity. In other words, you’ll never overlook the fact that you’re running low on this essential. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon hiccapop Baby Wipe Dispenser $19.92 on Amazon.com Buy now