Actors and consummate pranksters Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pulled another fast one on us by keeping news of their third child together on the down low. The baby arrived in late summer, but we’re all just finding out now.

We’re used to practical jokes from the pair, so we forgive them. It’s a circus out there, and some quiet time with their newborn and their two older children ( daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3) was probably just what they needed. And now, Lively’s created her “must-have” baby product list on Amazon to make shopping simpler for other parents-to-be — so, yeah, we can’t be mad.

The A Simple Favor star told People, “Before I had my own kids, I asked all the parents I trusted most for a list of their ‘go-to’ items. My registry is made of all those products plus ones that I’ve discovered myself over the years. The neat part is I actually keep this registry active for years, because it’s an easy way for me to reorder all our basics, and it’s also a great way to share my ‘must-have’ list with my friends, as they did with me when I needed it. The baby registry is a community tool for me more than anything else.”

The Amazon list curated by Lively is a mix of products for babies and parents, including feeding, diapering, and nursery gotta-haves. Lively loves the ease of it (and the fact that it’s all Prime-shipping eligible): “Oh man, one-click shopping is dangerously easy,” she laughed.

And Lively admits she is all about ease when it comes to postpartum life, confessing that except for the occasional movie premiere, “…it’s back to pajamas, onesies, and disappointment.” Lively also referred to her postpartum look as “Lord Varys.” Why, yes, that would be the luxuriously robed, conniving eunuch on Game of Thrones. (Did we mention we love Lively’s sense of humor?)

To make Lively’s list, a product had to be both baby-friendly and eco-friendly. And don’t ask her to part with her reusable water bottle, which she would rescue from her house in the event of a fire, along with her baby carrier and her daughter’s bunny.

Here’s Lively’s Baby Registry Shopping List. See any current faves?

Check out Lively’s entire baby registry on Amazon.com — and no need to send a gift. Lively and Reynolds have everything covered, but it was nice of you to ask. Now back to our regularly scheduled Lively and Reynolds Twitter joking….