Fiery Names for Your Scorpio-Season Baby

Is your baby due between October 23 to November 21? Buckle up — you’ve got a baby Scorpio on the way. Headstrong, mysterious, and passionate, Scorpios are the powerhouse enigmas of the zodiac and they deserve a name to match. A secretive water sign with a surprisingly fiery nature, Scorpions feel emotions intensely (think Gordon Ramsay on a bad day in Hell’s Kitchen) but tend to reveal their private thoughts only to their most trusted inner circle. You can expect a bit of a moody roller coaster with your Scorpio child, but you’ll be in awe of their impressive charisma, keen intuition, powerful empathy and nearly magical ability to be in the right place at the right time.

So how does a parent name such a mystical, hard-to-pin down creature? We checked in with our friend Pamela Redmond Satran of Nameberry.com to see what she had to say about baby names for this very special sign:

“Scorpio is one of the quintessential autumn zodiac signs, so names related to the season are especially appropriate: Fall color names like Scarlett or Bruno, nature names such as Oakley or Crisanta (less unwieldy than Chrysanthemum), or day names such as November or Autumn itself. Scorpio names might also be witchy or magic names related to Halloween, like Circe or Sabrina. Here’s a link to our Scorpio names page.“

Other name inspo: We also combed through names connected to the animal symbols of the scorpion: the eagle, the snake, and the phoenix. The sign is co-ruled by Mars and Pluto, planets with a warrior vibe. Scorpio’s colors are red, gold, brown, and black, so we sifted for names related to those hues as well. Birthstones for Scorpio traditionally have included topaz, citrine, and opal. But first, why not start your search by checking out the names of some very famous Scorpios for inspiration?

Some famous (and notably nonconformist) Scorpios include: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joni Mitchell, Tilda Swinton, Virat Kohli, Colin Kaepernick, Gordon Ramsey, Gabrielle Union, Drake, Winona Ryder, Pablo Picasso, Thandie Newton, Sylvia Plath, Voltaire, Ciara, Ethan Hawke, Neil Gaiman, Theodore Roosevelt, Julia Roberts, Mark Ruffalo, Jodie Foster, Marie Antoinette, Goldie Hawn, Shah Rukh Khan, Ryan Gosling, Paulo Dybala, Lisa Bonet, and Joaquin Phoenix, to name just a few.

Scorpio Color Names

Kirsa (girl, Old Germanic for “cherry red”)

Daiyu (unisex, Japanese, “black jade”)

Adamo (boy, Italian, “earth, red”)

Xia (girl, Chinese, “red sky”)

Marjani (girl, Swahili, “red coral”)

Shani (girl, Indian or Hebrew, “crimson red”)

Melanie (girl, Greek, “black, dark”)

Akane (girl, Japanese, “brilliant red”)

Crimson

Coal

Onyx

Ebony

Redd

Garnet

Topaz

Citrine

Opal

Scorpio Seasonal/Nature/Water Names

Ren (Japanese, “water lily”)

Amaya (girl, Japanese, “night rain”)

Yarden (Hebrew, “flowing down”)

Zilpah/Zylpha (girl, Hebrew, “trickle”)

Giordano/Giordana (Italian, “flowing down”)

Melusine (girl, French, “sea-fog”)

Frost

Autumn

Nova

November

Leaf/Leif

Fallon

Zephyr

Aspen

Birch

Hazel (Scorpio Julia Roberts chose this moniker for her daughter)

Hawthorne

Saffron

Chrysanthe

Lake

River/Riva

Delta (Hey, if it’s good enough for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughter….)

Tide

Raine/Rain

Coast

Scorpio Animal Names

Peta (Native American, “golden eagle”)

Chayton (Sioux, “falcon”)

Serafina/Seraphina (girl, Hebrew, “burning serpent,” Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck named one daughter this)

Arnaud/Arnie (boy, French, “strong as an eagle”)

Fino (boy, Italian, “serpent”)

Adelind (girl, Germanic, “noble serpent”)

Phoenix

Hawke

Falco/Falcon

Talon

Wolf

Lark

Scorpio Constellation Names

Antares is the red star at the heart of the Scorpion in the sky. And Shaula is another star in the constellation that might make a cool Scorpio name. Nix and Charon are two of Pluto’s moons. And Artemis was the goddess thought to have created the Scorpio constellation. Fun fact, eh?

Scorpio Fighting Names

Duncan (boy, Gaelic, “dark warrior”)

Rayner (boy, Germanic, “wise warrior”)

Sloan (unisex, “warrior”)

Alessio/Alessia (“defender”)

Leopold/Leopolda (“people-bold”)

So there you go, Scorpio lovers. Hopefully this inspo will help you clinch the perfect name for your little October or November bundle of joy.