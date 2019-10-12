Let’s be real: When two people start dating, they definitely start rubbing off on each other in ways they never expected. And this certainly seems to be the case with J-Lo and A-Rod. At first, J-Lo used her fiancé’s strip club experiences to hone her talent for her new movie, Hustlers. Now, the former baseball player has taken a modeling cue from his soon-to-be-wife and just did his first runway gig for Dick’s Sporting Goods’ first fashion show. But, before he hit the runway, he had to consult with his harshest style critic: his daughter.

“Before you walked in here, I had my 14-year-old daughter on FaceTime. She said, ‘Dad, untuck your shirt. Pull down your socks.’ Story of my life!” he told WWD in an interview. Because how many of us chastise our fathers for looking like such…dads? A-Rod definitely has the #DadStyle thing going for him, though, no matter what his young fashion police reports.

The father of two also told WWD he’s happy to be supporting Dick’s Sporting Goods since the CEO recently announced the company has destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons. “Any time someone takes a position where they’re going to take social good over the bottom line, it is a good thing. I’m the father of two beautiful daughters and the stepfather of two beautiful twins,” he said in the interview, emphasizing that safety and the greater good — for us and our kids — is more important than making a buck (on assault weapon sales, no less…yikes).

It’s clear A-Rod is a stellar papa — and step-papa to J-Lo’s 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme. This past summer, the family shared many bonding moments with all four kids (they even traveled to Israel together), providing plenty of #blendedfamilygoals for the rest of us. Not so far apart in age, the kids are definitely in for a full (and fun, we’d guess) house when their parents get hitched.

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do,” Rodriguez told People in 2018.

Whether or not J-Lo and A-Rod choose not to have more kids together, we love their blended family just the way they are. Plus, A-Rod already has enough mini stylists in tow to pick out his wardrobe for years.