I’m going on a picnic and I’m going to bring... a perfect, kid-sized picnic table. While toddlers and kids spend a lot of time at grown-up tables, there’s something special about having a spot that’s especially for them. A kid-size table can be used for a number of activities, whether it’s for backyard meal times, or arts and crafts or even games of pretend. (Who wants to play restaurant?!) Kids will love having a special spot, and you’ll love that ketchup or paint is less likely to get on your own table.

So even if you aren’t going on a picnic, a kid’s picnic table can be a worthwhile investment for your child. Here are some of the best.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Lifetime Kid’s Picnic Table

If you want occasional seating for kids, or even just the ability to move it around easily, this is a great bet. Weighing in at under 4 pounds, it’s collapsible and can be stored when not in use. And while it’s lightweight, the table and chairs are supported by a steel frame. The benches can support up to 115 pounds, and the table itself can support up to 150 pounds. The stools can sit up to four kids comfortably, and both table and chairs are made from easy-to-clean, fade-resistant polyurethane.

2. Merry Garden Kids Wooden Picnic Table & Bench

If you want a more traditional picnic table look, this wooden table ticks all the classic boxes. Made from unfinished wood, it will require finishing if you plan on leaving it outside. The unfinished wood, however, also gives you opportunities to customize with paint colors or even decorations. Slightly bigger than the collapsible option, it can also hold more weight: 100 pounds on each side, for a combined total of 200 pounds. Some assembly is required, but two adults can get it done fairly easily.

3. Little Tikes Easy Store Jr. Play Table

Little Tikes, a childhood classic, makes this picnic table perfect for toddlers and younger kids. The big, chunky plastic pieces are comfortable but can be easily broken down for storage. Each bench holds up to 50 pounds and can sit up to four kids. It’s recommended for ages 18 months to 5 years. Overall, it’s a great, easy-to-clean option for toddlers.

4. KidKraft Outdoor Table and Bench Set with Cushions and Umbrella

If you want something a bit more elevated in your backyard, look no further than this charming set. Do kids need their own cushions or umbrellas on their table? Probably not, but they’ll also look pretty darn cute at the next cookout sitting here. Kids will love how much it looks like a grown-up table, and parents who feel that traditional kid’s furniture doesn’t match their own aesthetic will appreciate the fact that it looks as good as the grown-up stuff. With a weight limit of 160 pounds per bench, this can sit up to six kids depending on age and size.

5. Best Choice Products Kids 3-in-1 Outdoor Convertible Wood Activity Sand & Water Picnic Table

If you want even more fun from a picnic play station, this table is for you: it converts easily to reveal two buckets that can be filled with sand, water or other sensory objects. Once the center panel is replaced, it can even act as storage. And as with any picnic table, when the center panel is back on, it can be used for eating as well as arts and crafts.