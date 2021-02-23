Accidents are rough on everyone: Your child’s embarrassed over sogging up their sheets, and you’re trying not to be frustrated that it’s 2am and instead of getting your beauty rest, you’re up changing damp bedding (again). But lo and behold, it is a truth universally acknowledged that every toddler and young child will, inevitably, wet the bed. In fact, according to the Mayo Clinic, bed-wetting is an especially normal occurrence before the age of seven — it’s simply a part of a child’s bladder control development.

Listen, no one said parenting was glamorous, and blotting bodily fluid stains out of a mattress certainly isn’t. In order to minimize the hassle, we highly suggest investing in a durable mattress pad to preserve your bedding no matter the mess. It won’t sacrifice comfort — mattress pads are generally thin and contour to your mattress’ shape — and if your little one’s a wiggler, elastic systems keep the protective sheet smooth and intact no matter how hard you toss and turn.

What’s more, mattress pads don’t just guard your mattress from urine stains — vomiting, drool and even accidental spills won’t make it past these shields. To find the best mattress pad for your child’s bed, here are our top picks that are available on Amazon.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Utopia Bedding Mattress Protector Little ones who wiggle and have accidents in their sleep require a mattress pad that can do double-duty. Enter Utopia Bedding’s Mattress Protector, which features a Smooth Grip elastic system to ensure the cover fits around mattresses up to 15-inches deep, and stays snug and smooth no matter how rigorously your little one tosses and turns through the night. What’s more, the cooling ultra tech polyester blend is derived from bamboo so it’s comfortable, durable and machine washable without bleaches or fabric softeners. The mattress protector also features thermal polyurethane (TPU) backing — a micro-thin layer of film — to protect the top of your actual mattress from sweat, urine and other bodily fluids. Image: Amazon Image: Amazon Utopia Bedding Mattress Protector $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector One of the biggest concerns when buying a mattress cover is if and how it will change the feel of your mattress. The SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector was designed with an Invisa-Shield to prevent just that. The surface of this fitted mattress sheet contours to memory foam, latex, innerspring and the like to ensure the extra padding doesn’t interfere with the current feel of your mattress and instead only enhances its durability. As far as make goes, SafeRest’s mattress pad is made from a terry-cotton material and features an exclusive membrane layer free of vinyl, PVC, phthalates and fire-retardant chemicals. Together, the sheet is breathable and waterproof, so it prevents liquids (urine, drool, vomit, etc) from messing up the actual mattress. To clean, just pop it into the washing machine with other bedding and wash with household detergents that do not contain bleach. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon SafeRest Premium Mattress Protector $24.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Lucid Premium Mattress Protector Made from a terry-cotton material with TPU backing, the Lucid Dream Premium Mattress Protector is super thin, 100 percent waterproof and can fit mattresses up to 22 inches deep. The brand also produces standard, queen and king pillow protectors, so if your child drools in their sleep, you can splurge on these accessories for extra protection. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Lucid Premium Mattress Protector $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress If you’re looking for a mattress protector that’s just as cushiony as it is practical, then look no further than this cloud like bedding accessory. It has a down fill that’ll make you and the kids hit the hay immediately, and it even has a cooling feature that’ll kick night sweats to the curb. Image: Amazon. oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress $39.95 on Amazon.com Buy now