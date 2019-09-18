Music icon Pink continues to hold the No. 1 spot on our Mom Crush Chart, simply for her effortless ability to keep her connection to her fans 100 percent real despite her fame and fortune. As a mom, she’s tops — and as a woman reflecting on her younger days and past choices, she’s even more amazing and relatable.

Recently she posted on Instagram a throwback pic sent to her by her father, with a heartfelt, thoughtful musing about how hard it is to raise kids far away from their grandparents. Her post struck a chord with many of her fans (including us):

“My dad sent me this picture today,” Pink captioned the photo. “I can’t believe how little she was. How simple it was. When I got grown, I moved as far away from my family as I could while still being in the same country. And now, I wish I lived next door. I wish my kids could walk to their house and have a cookie I wouldn’t approve of. I don’t believe in regrets, but I do believe in growth, and change. And I miss my dad.”

Fans responded warmly in the comment thread.

“So true. At the time your felt it was best. And with growth things change relationships change toxicity doesn’t effect you like they used to. You rock,” wrote one.

“Your relationship with your Father is so Beautiful. Cherish your moments together. Sending you love,” said another.

A third responded, “While I recognize that my kids need to spread their wings and make their own way in the world, I see now more than ever the importance of having those who’ve got your back be by your side. Family is everything.”

Pink has posted about her family before, particularly about her dad, with whom she is very close. This Instagram post of hers shows the kind of bond they have:

Pink shares daughter Willow and son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, a former motocross racer. And though her folks aren’t around all the time, she’s doing an amazing job balancing family, marriage and career (and the idiot mommy-shamers) — and she makes us want to hug our own parents right now.