At the launch of her new clothing line — a five-piece capsule collection called “Smart Set” — the Duchess of Sussex aka Meghan Markle talked about the importance of the project, which helps provide job training and professional clothing to women by giving back to the nonprofit organization Smart Works. After she gave her speech and met some of the women being helped by Smart Works, Markle reportedly said, “I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time.”

The Duchess of Sussex was referring, of course, to her 4-month-old son, Archie. Markle is supposedly breastfeeding Archie, something that the royal family allegedly didn’t do until fairly recently. Queen Elizabeth reportedly breastfed, but before that, royal mums would hand over their little ones to “wet nurses” who would breastfeed their newborns for them. Princess Diana and Kate Middleton are also said to have breastfed their children.

A breastfed baby typically feeds eight to 12 times during a 24-hour cycle, and just like every working mom, Markle has to figure out how to juggle that demanding newborn schedule — plus, you know, work and social obligations and general royalry. By stating her commitment to caring for her child in such a public manner this week, Markle joins other celebrity parents who are normalizing the realities of working-mom life.

Markle’s appearance at the launch of her clothing collection was her first official work duty since she gave birth to Archie in May, marking the end of her maternity leave. At the launch, Markle talked about how the Smart Set collaboration will empower women by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the workforce; every time you buy a Smart Set item, one is donated to a client in need of workwear. Ultimately, customers who shop the line — which includes a work-appropriate blouse, tote bag, blazer, and trousers — can also rest assured they’re supporting other women and helping them get their feet on the ground back at work. How’s that for something all moms (royal and otherwise) can get behind?