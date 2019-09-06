ParentingParenting News

This Young Boy Used His ‘Disney Money’ to Help Dorian Victims & We Can’t Hold Back Our Tears

by

Most children dream about going to Disney, and for good reason. From fireworks and rides to character meals, the house of the Mouse is magical. But would you give up your vacation to help others? One young boy did just that. Jermaine Bell, a 6-year-old from South Carolina, decided to donate his ‘Disney money’ to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

According to local ABC affiliate WJBF, Bell had been saving up his money in order to spend his birthday at Disney World. But when Dorian hit his home state of South Carolina, Bell realized he wanted to do more.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” Bell told the outlet. He then bought hot dogs, chips and water and stood alongside a highway in Allendale to give food to coastal evacuees.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” he told WJBF.

