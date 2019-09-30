Sure, a balanced diet is the best way for kids to get all the vitamins and nutrients they need — but as almost every parent knows, sometimes even getting a kid to try a leafy green feels like a victory. Whether your child is a picky eater and you’re working on expanding their food choices beyond nuggets and pizza, or you just want a little extra insurance in the nutrition department, a multivitamin can be a good way to ensure your growing kids are getting the vitamins and minerals they need.

Of course, you should speak with your child’s pediatrician about any specific concerns, but if your pediatrician has suggested adding a multivitamin to your kid’s daily diet, here are the ones we recommend:

1. Feel Good 365 Daily Gummy Multivitamin for Kids

Gummy vitamins are a great choice because — let’s be honest — they’re tasty and fun to chew. So if your child requires a basic multivitamin, these gummies from Feel Good 365 are a great choice. They contain essential vitamins like A, C and B-6, but what they don’t contain is noteworthy, too: These vitamins are free of common allergens like milk, eggs and gluten and, because they’re made without gelatin, they’re vegan, too. Instead, the gummies get their texture and flavor from fruit pectin — with no additional added sugars.

2. SmartyPants Kids Formula Daily Gummy Vitamins

Another great gummy choice, SmartyPant’s gummy multivitamins include the usual roster of vitamins and minerals — including vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, iodine and vitamin E — and also include omega-3 EPA and DHA essential fatty acids. (Note: Because they contain fish oil, they’re not vegetarian.) But they’re free from the eight most common allergens and don’t contain any added synthetic colors, artificial flavors or sweeteners.

3. Flintstones Complete Chewables Children’s Multivitamins

There’s a good chance you grew up with Flintstones chewables — billed as “the pediatricians’ #1 choice for children’s chewable vitamins.” The Flintstones Complete version contains vitamins A,C,E and Zinc, as well as calcium and the latest recommended level of vitamin D for bone health.

4. L’il Critters Organic Complete Multivitamin Gummies for Kids

Looking for an organic multivitamin for your child? L’il Critters Organic Complete Multivitamin Gummies for Kids is a well-rounded multivitamin — it’s a source of 10 essential nutrients, including 100% of the daily recommended amount of vitamins Vitamin B-6, B-12 and D — and is also USDA-certified organic. Plus, they’re gelatin-free and certified vegetarian, and free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes.