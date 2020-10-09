With Prime Day finally happening next week (and every other competing sale along with it), that means it’s officially time for holiday shopping, right? OK, maybe we all want to get through pumpkin season first, but December is fast approaching whether you like it or not. If you’re a parent, that means it’s about to rain toys.

In one of the earliest signs of holiday cheer, Target has released its list of top holiday toys, which includes more than 600 exclusives that’ll make spirits bright despite this very odd holiday season. The list isn’t ranked; instead, it predicts which toys will top kids’ Christmas/Hanukkah lists based on popularity. Notably, many of these toys are also exclusive to the retailer, including 70 exclusive FAO Schwarz products that drop on October 25th.

And because we can’t ignore the fact that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there are obviously some cute (and educational) toys that’ll teach little ones about the life-saving jobs that our health care workers are doing right now. With Melissa & Doug’s Healthy Kid’s Center, another Target exclusive, kids can pretend to be a doctor and dentist. It’s stocked with realistic accessories like a blood pressure monitor, X-rays, eye chart, and of course, hand sanitizer!

While gaming consoles are usually at the top of just about every kid’s wish list during the holidays, this year they’re more popular than ever as parents everywhere will do anything to get a break. Opt for the Nintendo Switch for something more wallet-friendly and portable or go big with a PS5 or Xbox Series X if they’ve been extra good this year. Consider it a fill-in babysitter.

Target’s increased emphasis on toys doesn’t stop in stores. The big box retailer will also highlight same-day delivery and pick-up options to make the holiday season easier. Shipt, Target’s answer to services like Prime Now, can deliver almost anything that is in-stock at local Target stores for a monthly fee. Oh, and if you didn’t catch the news, Target is having its own version of Prime Day on the same exact days as Amazon Prime Day — October 13th and 14th. Target also continues its partnership with Toys for Tots with a commitment to donate $2 for every top toy purchased this season, up to $1 million.

There are so many other fun things to explore, so make sure to check out the full lineup here.

Paw-fect Gift

Quite possibly the number one exclusive at Target this holiday season is this PAW Patrol playset that is sure to light up your little one’s face. This magical toy transforms into a tower with a real periscope — just like it does in the show. Rex, PAW Patrol’s dinosaur expert, also adds on another layer of fun you can’t get with any other toy.

The Pandemic Gift

Kids probably don’t understand that they’re living through a pandemic, but this toy exclusive to Target will at least help them appreciate all that doctors are doing right now. This interactive play space features a waiting room, exam room, and prep area with all the tools they need to help out their patients. It might just inspire them to become a health care worker one day.

Darling Dolls

This brand new doll set includes all their Frozen favorites — from Elsa to Olaf — so they can bring the story to life with their imagination. The sparkly Water Nokk is particularly mesmerizing to look at.

Star Wars Fandom

This 932-piece Lego set is perfect for your aspiring architect who’s also a major Star Wars enthusiast (you just might have fun with it too). This rewarding building set is sure to get them off of their tech devices as it will bring the fun of Disney’s Star Wars theme park right into the living room. It’s also a win for parents since it’s way cheaper than a trip to Disneyworld.

Student Driver

If your little one is feeling the need for speed, look no further than this massive Hot Wheels toy. It stores more than 100 cars, which we love because it’ll keep the floors clear of stepping hazards, and it boasts exciting race tracks your kiddo will love playing with for hours on end.

Gaming On the Go

We can bet just about every parent will do anything these days to get a few uninterrupted moments of silence, so if you haven’t yet entered gaming territory, it might just be time to pull the plug. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a system, the Nintendo Switch Lite’s more attainable price point is something we can get behind. You can also get the regular version for $100 more.

