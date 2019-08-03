After a very exciting entrance into the world, the latest addition to Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper’s family has a name. After a surprise home delivery, the Bachelor in Paradise alums shared their new son’s name on their Instagrams, as well as on his very own account. Brooks Easton Tolbert might be ahead of the curve with his own social media, but there’s another way the app has already shaped his life: It might be the reason he is even named Brooks.

Tanner shared the same name announcement and photo on his own Instagram, which lead fellow Bachelor alum Dan Cox to ask in the comments “So the Instagram name vote won?” referring to a poll Jade created in her Instagram stories. Brooks’ middle name, Easton, also appears in the initial “sweet sixteen.” While the final results are lost in the winds of so many Instagram stories past, Cox’s memory was spot on. Tanner responded, “It did. Haha.”

Of course, we don’t know if Brooks was already a frontrunner for the couple before the poll or how much weight social media truly played. At the time the first poll went up, What To Expect says Roper’s response to feedback about the poll was “I’ve had a lot of people say don’t do this because they thought people were going to give comments on names and it was going to ruin it for us, but we’re doing it just for fun.”

While Brooks resonated with people in 2019, the name has been a fairly common one for U.S. babies. “Brooks has surprisingly been in the top 1000 in the US since they started keeping records in 1880,” says Pamela Redmond Strahan, CEO of Nameberry. While it is currently the most popular it’s ever been, ranking as the 161st most popular name, its previous peaks in popularity happened in 1982 and 1901.

Brooks’ middle name, Easton, is even more popular. It’s currently the 66th most popular name for boys in the U.S. Strahan notes that both Easton and Brooks are part of a “last name first name” trend in baby names. (Another thing Brooks is already on-trend with? Names ending in S.) With his two “last name first names,” it’s very different from the one name Tanner joked they might have given Brooks after his unexpected home birth in a closet. “Might have to name him “Jimmy John” Tolbert… because that was a freaky fast delivery,” he wrote on Instagram.