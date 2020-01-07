Bowie, Billie, Bono & More Badass Baby Names From the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

We see you, chic mom, scowling at the usual baby-name lists. Nothing’s quite right: You’re looking for a name for your baby that has some actual edge. Something a little different, something that’s not all sugar and spice and everything nice — something, well…a little bit rock and roll. Look no further.

We feel you, and we’ve compiled the ultimate Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Baby Name list just for you. Some of these names belong to inductees from the actual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; some are just inextricably linked to rock and roll by a person, a band, a song or a lyric. They’ve all got one thing in common: serious rocker cred worthy of a baby who’s going to grow up in a home full of guitar pics, sheet music, and an impressive vinyl collection. (And we don’t mean vinyl rubber duckies, either.)

Nameberry’s Pamela Redmond Satran tells SheKnows that “the hottest rock-and-roll baby names are musician surnames” rather than first names. Which makes sense when you think about it: Bowie, Lennon, Hendrix, Presley, Jagger… “The actor Jackson Rathbone from Twilight has a Monroe and a Presley,” Satran adds, “and is expecting a third child. We’re wondering if he’ll choose a rock-and-roll surname… My guess is Joplin! Other rock-and-roll surnames that might work as firsts: Ramone, Mercury, Jovi, McCartney, Morrison, Holiday, Ellington, Zappa.” Rock names that Satran thinks are unlikely to make it? Springsteen and Clapton. We’d have to agree.

More than a few of these names work great as boys’ or girls’ names, and they’ve all got old-school appeal and mixtape vibes that are sure to suit your inner rocker. Your kid may not know (yet) that you once camped out all night to score Bowie tickets, but you’ll remember every time you change little Ziggy’s diaper. Pretty rad.

The Old-School Crooner Sound

No harsh wailing from these sweet souls. These are melodious, smooth-cooers from Day One. Better up your lullaby game.

BOYS

Al

B.B.

Bing

Booker

Buddy

Cab

Chet

Clive

Clyde

Cosimo

Darin

Domino

Louie

Luther

Sammy

GIRLS

Aretha

Bessie

Billie

Dinah

Dusty

Eartha

Etta

Everly

Holiday

Isley

Mahalia

Nina

Ronette

Simone

Shirelle

The Southern/Blues Crew

Yeah, we know, know. Sometimes Southern goes a little country, but dammit, some names are just too good to pass up. Sorry not sorry.

BOYS

Cash

Dylan

Elmore

Elvis

Hank

Clive

Clyde

Creed

Crosby

Guthrie

Jethro

Nash

Presley

Rhett

Smokey

GIRLS

Billie

Caroline

Cecilia

Charlie

Del

Dolly

Emmylou

Joni

June

Lacie

Lucinda

Minnie

Reba

Patsy

Shania

Wanda

The Rocker/Icon Babes

From pop to punk, from screeching guitar solos to purring vocals, you’ll know these names (or you should, and yes, that’s totally us judging because we’re like that when it comes to music).

BOYS

Axl

Bono

Bowie

Costello

Daltrey

Devo

Elton

Freddie

Gilby

Halen

Hendrix

Iggy

Jackson

Jagger

Jimi

Jude

Lennon

Levon

Marley

Mick

Mercury

Otis

Ozzy

Ramon

Ringo

Seger

Sid

Yorke

Ziggy

GIRLS

Clover

Crimson

Diana

Janis

Jett

Joan

Joplin

Layla

Lola

Lennox

Maggie

Pixie

Ramona

Rhiannon

Sadie

Sheena

Simone

Siouxsie

Stevie

Name on, music lovers. We can’t wait to see how you shake up the dusty Social Security name charts. Let’s make Costello and Siouxsie platinum in the baby-name world, what do you say? This Emma/Jaden thing is getting a little old. Need more inspo? We also love Nameberry’s roundup of rock and roll baby name suggestions. Get your baby-naming groove on.

