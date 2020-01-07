Bowie, Billie, Bono & More Badass Baby Names From the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

We see you, chic mom, scowling at the usual baby-name lists. Nothing’s quite right: You’re looking for a name for your baby that has some actual edge. Something a little different, something that’s not all sugar and spice and everything nice — something, well…a little bit rock and roll. Look no further.
We feel you, and we’ve compiled the ultimate Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Baby Name list just for you. Some of these names belong to inductees from the actual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; some are just inextricably linked to rock and roll by a person, a band, a song or a lyric. They’ve all got one thing in common: serious rocker cred worthy of a baby who’s going to grow up in a home full of guitar pics, sheet music, and an impressive vinyl collection. (And we don’t mean vinyl rubber duckies, either.)
Nameberry’s Pamela Redmond Satran tells SheKnows that “the hottest rock-and-roll baby names are musician surnames” rather than first names. Which makes sense when you think about it: Bowie, Lennon, Hendrix, Presley, Jagger… “The actor Jackson Rathbone from Twilight has a Monroe and a Presley,” Satran adds, “and is expecting a third child. We’re wondering if he’ll choose a rock-and-roll surname… My guess is Joplin! Other rock-and-roll surnames that might work as firsts: Ramone, Mercury, Jovi, McCartney, Morrison, Holiday, Ellington, Zappa.” Rock names that Satran thinks are unlikely to make it? Springsteen and Clapton. We’d have to agree.
More than a few of these names work great as boys’ or girls’ names, and they’ve all got old-school appeal and mixtape vibes that are sure to suit your inner rocker. Your kid may not know (yet) that you once camped out all night to score Bowie tickets, but you’ll remember every time you change little Ziggy’s diaper. Pretty rad.
The Old-School Crooner Sound
No harsh wailing from these sweet souls. These are melodious, smooth-cooers from Day One. Better up your lullaby game.
BOYS
Al
B.B.
Bing
Booker
Buddy
Cab
Chet
Clive
Clyde
Cosimo
Darin
Domino
Louie
Luther
Sammy
GIRLS
Aretha
Bessie
Billie
Dinah
Dusty
Eartha
Etta
Everly
Holiday
Isley
Mahalia
Nina
Ronette
Simone
Shirelle
The Southern/Blues Crew
Yeah, we know, know. Sometimes Southern goes a little country, but dammit, some names are just too good to pass up. Sorry not sorry.
BOYS
Cash
Dylan
Elmore
Elvis
Hank
Clive
Clyde
Creed
Crosby
Guthrie
Jethro
Nash
Presley
Rhett
Smokey
GIRLS
Billie
Caroline
Cecilia
Charlie
Del
Dolly
Emmylou
Joni
June
Lacie
Lucinda
Minnie
Reba
Patsy
Shania
Wanda
The Rocker/Icon Babes
From pop to punk, from screeching guitar solos to purring vocals, you’ll know these names (or you should, and yes, that’s totally us judging because we’re like that when it comes to music).
BOYS
Axl
Bono
Bowie
Costello
Daltrey
Devo
Elton
Freddie
Gilby
Halen
Hendrix
Iggy
Jackson
Jagger
Jimi
Jude
Lennon
Levon
Marley
Mick
Mercury
Otis
Ozzy
Ramon
Ringo
Seger
Sid
Yorke
Ziggy
GIRLS
Clover
Crimson
Diana
Janis
Jett
Joan
Joplin
Layla
Lola
Lennox
Maggie
Pixie
Ramona
Rhiannon
Sadie
Sheena
Simone
Siouxsie
Stevie
Name on, music lovers. We can’t wait to see how you shake up the dusty Social Security name charts. Let’s make Costello and Siouxsie platinum in the baby-name world, what do you say? This Emma/Jaden thing is getting a little old. Need more inspo? We also love Nameberry’s roundup of rock and roll baby name suggestions. Get your baby-naming groove on.
A version of this story was originally published in August 2019.
