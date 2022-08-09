Have a baby Virgo on the way? You do if your due date lies between August 23rd and September 22nd. Need a perfect name? Relax, we’ve got you.
Sometimes this sun sign gets a bad rap for being too picky and too critical, when in fact, it’s one of the most helpful, thoughtful signs of the zodiac, often shunning the spotlight and preferring instead to live a modest life with pure motives. As an earth sign, Virgos are known for their grounded common sense and attention to detail. Not to mention they are industrious, the hardest workers of the zodiac. Sure, they may need your help to learn to relax, as they tend to notice — and worry about — the little details the rest of the world seems to miss. But overall, this is a delightful sign that deserves a delightful name — and that whole “virgin” meaning is only one angle of a myriad of ways to interpret Virgo.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite names for Virgo bebés (but we’re sure Virgo — who’s good with sharing — won’t mind if another sign wants to borrow one of these gems). Here are a few different ways of looking at naming your late August or September little one:
Earth & Harvest-Inspired Names
For girls:
Aerin
Adamina
Anona
Autumn
Avani
Demeter
Dhara
Eartha
Fabienne
Gaia
Georgia
Hermione
Terra
Tierra
For boys:
Adam
Adan
Bart
Bartlett
Beaumont
Clay
Fabian
Flint
Gardner
George
It now makes complete sense to us that Hermione Granger was probably a Virgo.
Names Meaning “Pure” or “Chaste”
For girls:
Agnes
Adara
Caitlin/Kaitlin
Catherine/Katherine
Claire
Glenda
Lillian
Karen
Neysa
Safia
Trina
Virginia (or Virginie)
You’ll notice there are a lot fewer names for boys with the specific meaning of “pure” or “virgin” … ahem. Oh, those societal expectations run deep. However, there are a few that do mean “bright”, “clear”, or “white” which could be considered pure-adjacent.
For boys:
Albin
Alva
Akira
Arjun (or Jun)
Clarence
Gower
Koto
Lucas
Lucien
Meyer
Wynn
Xavier
Zahir
Names With Other Virgo Virtues
The Puritans liked to name their girls “virtuous” names, and would have had no shortage for Virgo girl babies — if, you know, they had been down with the zodiac and hadn’t thought it was the work of sorcerers and all that jazz.
For girls:
Prudence (or Prudie or Prue, how sweet are those?)
Patience
Phoebe
Faith
Hope
Temperance
Chastity
For Virgo boys and girls, any names meaning “industrious,” “helper,” “hard worker,” or with similar service-related meanings are perfect. Here are a bunch that fit the bill.
For girls:
Amelia (or Amelie!)
Emily
Fabrianne
Millicent
Melisande
Malia
For boys:
Emery
Emilio
Ezra
Mahir
Marshall
Reeve
Swain
Virgos are also known for their intelligence and logic, so you could go the route of names that pay homage to that fiercely impressive Virgo brain.
For girls:
Akilah
Athena
Ramona
Sonia
Sophie (or Sophia)
Veda
For boys:
Alden
Alfie
Ari
Conrad
Keenan
Sage
Solon
Actual Historic Virgins
For very literal folks who can’t get past Virgo being the sign of the virgin; consider this a fascinating history lesson.
Elizabeth I, the Virgin Queen of England (although her virgin status has been debated by historians)
Joan of Arc, just forget all about that fiery death
Nikola Tesla, apparently no real electricity going on in his life
Hans Christian Andersen
Isaac Newton
Artemis, the Greek virgin goddess. Now that’s some next-level virginity, y’all.
Hopefully you spotted something on our list that felt very … Virgo. If not, now you’ve at least got a sense of the star sign you’re working with — and we have a feeling you’re on your way to finding just the right name for your fall baby.
Leave a Comment