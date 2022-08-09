Have a baby Virgo on the way? You do if your due date lies between August 23rd and September 22nd. Need a perfect name? Relax, we’ve got you.

Sometimes this sun sign gets a bad rap for being too picky and too critical, when in fact, it’s one of the most helpful, thoughtful signs of the zodiac, often shunning the spotlight and preferring instead to live a modest life with pure motives. As an earth sign, Virgos are known for their grounded common sense and attention to detail. Not to mention they are industrious, the hardest workers of the zodiac. Sure, they may need your help to learn to relax, as they tend to notice — and worry about — the little details the rest of the world seems to miss. But overall, this is a delightful sign that deserves a delightful name — and that whole “virgin” meaning is only one angle of a myriad of ways to interpret Virgo.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite names for Virgo bebés (but we’re sure Virgo — who’s good with sharing — won’t mind if another sign wants to borrow one of these gems). Here are a few different ways of looking at naming your late August or September little one:

Earth & Harvest-Inspired Names

For girls:

Aerin

Adamina

Anona

Autumn

Avani

Demeter

Dhara

Eartha

Fabienne

Gaia

Georgia

Hermione

Terra

Tierra

For boys:

Adam

Adan

Bart

Bartlett

Beaumont

Clay

Fabian

Flint

Gardner

George

It now makes complete sense to us that Hermione Granger was probably a Virgo.

Names Meaning “Pure” or “Chaste”

For girls:

Agnes

Adara

Caitlin/Kaitlin

Catherine/Katherine

Claire

Glenda

Lillian

Karen

Neysa

Safia

Trina

Virginia (or Virginie)

You’ll notice there are a lot fewer names for boys with the specific meaning of “pure” or “virgin” … ahem. Oh, those societal expectations run deep. However, there are a few that do mean “bright”, “clear”, or “white” which could be considered pure-adjacent.

For boys:

Albin

Alva

Akira

Arjun (or Jun)

Clarence

Gower

Koto

Lucas

Lucien

Meyer

Wynn

Xavier

Zahir

Names With Other Virgo Virtues

The Puritans liked to name their girls “virtuous” names, and would have had no shortage for Virgo girl babies — if, you know, they had been down with the zodiac and hadn’t thought it was the work of sorcerers and all that jazz.

For girls:

Prudence (or Prudie or Prue, how sweet are those?)

Patience

Phoebe

Faith

Hope

Temperance

Chastity

For Virgo boys and girls, any names meaning “industrious,” “helper,” “hard worker,” or with similar service-related meanings are perfect. Here are a bunch that fit the bill.

For girls:

Amelia (or Amelie!)

Emily

Fabrianne

Millicent

Melisande

Malia

For boys:

Emery

Emilio

Ezra

Mahir

Marshall

Reeve

Swain

Virgos are also known for their intelligence and logic, so you could go the route of names that pay homage to that fiercely impressive Virgo brain.

For girls:

Akilah

Athena

Ramona

Sonia

Sophie (or Sophia)

Veda

For boys:

Alden

Alfie

Ari

Conrad

Keenan

Sage

Solon

Actual Historic Virgins

For very literal folks who can’t get past Virgo being the sign of the virgin; consider this a fascinating history lesson.

Elizabeth I, the Virgin Queen of England (although her virgin status has been debated by historians)

Joan of Arc, just forget all about that fiery death

Nikola Tesla, apparently no real electricity going on in his life

Hans Christian Andersen

Isaac Newton

Artemis, the Greek virgin goddess. Now that’s some next-level virginity, y’all.

Hopefully you spotted something on our list that felt very … Virgo. If not, now you’ve at least got a sense of the star sign you’re working with — and we have a feeling you’re on your way to finding just the right name for your fall baby.