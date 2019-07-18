ParentingParenting News

Send Your Kids “Off To Never-Neverland” With Metallica’s New Children’s Book

by

When I gave birth to my first child, I couldn’t wait to expose her to the wonders of the world. I wanted to her to grow and thrive and take it all in. But I figured it would be awhile before I could introduce her to my fave music because — well — it’s heavy. Metallica is known for their aggressive tones and dark imagery, but it seems the rock Gods knew precisely what I (and every other aging millennial) needed because Metallica just wrote a kids book, and this bay boy is sure to rock your bedtime routine.

The book, titled The ABCs of Metallica, will chronicle the 30-plus year career of the thrash metal band. “We have a new book coming out and this time it rhymes!” a statement on the band’s website explained. “The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us,” and the book, co-authored by Howie Abrams, will feature the hand-drawn illustrations of Michael “Kaves” McLeer.

But the best part? A portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales will go to the All Within My Hands Foundation, Metallica’s nonprofit that supports workforce education and hunger prevention.

Of course, we can’t help but wonder what some of the letters will be. I mean, will “a” stand for “anger” and “d” stand for “death,” “darkness” or “disrespect?” Are they going to use “u” to explain the term “unforgiven?” Who knows?! The good news is we won’t have to wait long: The ABCs of Metallica will be released in November 2019.

Comments

